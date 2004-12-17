ADDING 500 JOBS IN SYRACUSE

Lockheed Martin Corp. announced Friday it will hire up to 500 new engineers at its Syracuse-area complex in 2005, pushing its original hiring plan ahead by nearly two years.

The company announced in early October that its Maritime Systems & Sensors unit had received contracts worth $625 million for radar development. The company said it expected to hire 40 additional employees at its Syracuse-area facility by the end of 2004 and another 300 by 2007. But business has been so good and the competition for engineers so fierce the timetable was adjusted.

"We've had to change plans and review staffing requirements on all our programs in Syracuse," said Joe Trench, president of Lockheed Martin Maritime Systems. "We are in critical need. We really need to intensify our staffing efforts. It's a war for talent."

Trench pinned the actual number of new positions created at 300-350 but said up to 500 new engineers will be needed because of retirements and departures. Support personnel for human resources and finance also will be needed, he said.