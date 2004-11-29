DEFERRED COMPENSATION AT ISSUE BEFORE 2 PANELS

An amendment to the Cattaraugus County employees' deferred compensation plan will be considered by the Legislature's Labor Relations and Finance committees in meetings at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the County Center.

If adopted by the full Legislature in December, the proposal would authorize distribution of assets from another qualified retirement plan and make other changes, including some outlined in an Internal Revenue Service ruling by private letter.

All of the Legislature's committee meetings will start at 4 p.m., beginning with the Public Works Committee.