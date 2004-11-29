Anthony A. Arcara Jr., a former bus garage supervisor, died Saturday in the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Cheektowaga, after a brief illness. He was 90.

The lifelong Angola resident attended Angola High School. He was a truck driver for a building supply company in Angola, then worked as a supervisor in the bus garage for the Lake Shore Central School District. He retired in 1977.

Mr. Arcara had the distinction of being the oldest living member of the Angola Volunteer Fire Company. He joined in 1938 and was made a life member 25 years later. In 1988, he was honored at a testimonial dinner for 50 years of distinguished service.

Mr. Arcara was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Angola.

His wife, Mary Pantano Arcara, died in 1997.

He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Kuppel of Angola; two sons, Donald J. of Angola and Richard of Goldsborough, N.C.; three sisters; Lucile Urbanski and Angela, both of Buffalo, and Dorothy Gall of Largo, Fla.; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Prayers will be said at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Addison Funeral Home, 262 N. Main St., Angola. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 in Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St., Angola. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Angola.

