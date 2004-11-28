U.S. BOBSLED WINS CUP OPENER

A U.S. sled that included Buffalo's Steve Mesler edged Russia by 0.01 seconds to win the four-man bobsled World Cup opener.

The race was so close that the two sleds that tied for fourth finished just 0.05 seconds behind the Americans.

Pilot Todd Hays and his team had a fast second heat of 54.72 seconds to finish in 1 minute, 49.56 seconds, catching the Russian sled piloted by Alexander Subkov at 1:49.57. Hays' team was made up of Mesler, a City Honors graduate, and Pavel Jovanovic and Bill Schuffenhauer.

They trailed the Russians after the first run by 0.10 seconds, and sat in fourth place.

Hays and Mesler finished 11th in the two-man competition the day before.

"A complete turnaround from yesterday," coach Tuffy Latour said. "We are very excited with the results and couldn't be happier for Todd and his crew. We will now have two sleds in the top seed and we are looking forward to Altenburg (Germany) next weekend."

Miller wins third

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta -- Bode Miller became the first man to open a World Cup season with three victories in three disciplines, winning a super-giant slalom ahead of Hermann Maier.

Miller's first career Super G win came one day after his first downhill victory. He also won the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, and is just the fourth skier to win World Cup races in all five disciplines (slalom and combined are the others).

"It's awesome," Miller said. "I didn't have as high expectations of myself coming into these races as the results I have achieved. It's always nice to get surprised once in a while by yourself. To move into that group, that's the most exclusive club there is in World Cup."

He finished in 1 minute, 28.18 seconds. Maier was next in 1:28.32, with another Austrian, Michael Walchhofer, third in 1:28.73.

Canada's Vincent Lavoie, the second skier on the hill, crashed and broke two bones in his left leg. He was taken to the hospital.

Miller, who in the past has been a slalom and giant slalom specialist, has focused on generating points in the speed events -- downhill and Super G -- as part of his bid to become the first American man since Phil Mahre in 1983 to win the World Cup overall title.

He's off to a perfect start, with the maximum 300 points in three races this season. Maier, the defending overall champion, is second in the standings with 136.

"I've had to battle through a lot of criticism, a lot of negative energy because of my urge and persistence to ski four events," said Miller, whose previous best Super G result was a seventh-place finish. "It makes it sweet to have the fourth event win."