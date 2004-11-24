Services have been held for Jennifer Pavlovic of Orchard Park, who died Oct. 28 in Hospice Center after a long illness. She was 32.

The Buffalo native had a bachelor of science degree in substance-abuse counseling from the University at Buffalo.

Miss Pavlovic interned as a substance-abuse counselor at Buffalo General Hospital, but illness prevented her from pursuing her career.

She enjoyed writing poems and short stories, traveling (especially to Hawaii with her grandmother), classical music, reading, her cats Moxie and Chance, gourmet food and a good cup of latte.

Survivors include her parents, Robert H. and Ellen M. of Little Valley.

[Sommer].