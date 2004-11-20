ENGLER - COUGHLIN

Deacon Thomas A. McDonnell of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church performed the marriage ceremony for Leanne Michelle Engler and his nephew, Army Lt. Kevin William Coughlin, at 4 p.m. Friday in Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Depew. A reception was given in Salvatore's Italian Gardens for the daughter of John F. and Beverly A. Engler of Depew and the son of Timothy T. and Janet M. Coughlin of Lackawanna. The bride, a graduate of Villa Maria Academy and Buffalo State College, is a preschool teacher in Adventures in Learning. A graduate of St. Francis High School and Brockport State College, the bridegroom is an intelligence officer in 1-127th Armour Battalion, Buffalo, and is a Military Forces Honor Guard member. After a trip to Florida, they will live in West Seneca.