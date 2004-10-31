KATHLEEN DUFFY IS BRIDE OF CHRISTOPHER MARTOCHE

A reception was given in the Saturn Club after Canisius College graduates Kathleen F. Duffy and Christopher C. Martoche were married at 4 p.m. Saturday in Christ the King Chapel at the college. Monsignor John C. Weimer performed the ceremony for the daughter of Daniel J. and Patricia Duffy of Fairport and the son of State Supreme Court Justice Salvatore R. and Mary Dee Martoche of Buffalo.

The bride has a master's degree from Canisius and is employed by the college as assistant director of campus programming and leadership development. The bridegroom is attending the college as a graduate student and is employed in the athletics department in the Flickinger Center of Erie Community College City Campus. They will be at home in Buffalo after traveling in Florida.