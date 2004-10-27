LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

FIRE DEPARTMENTS TO HOLD HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES

The Town of Tonawanda and Kenmore's fire departments have organized their annual Halloween parties, which include costume contests, games, prizes and refreshments. Each party will begin with a parade leading to the fire hall.

Starting times and meeting places for the parades are:

* Sheridan Park Fire Company at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the corner of East Drive and Ensminger Road. The party will be in the Sheridan Youth Center, 169 Sheridan Parkside Drive.

* Ellwood Fire Company at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Highland Plaza, Colvin Boulevard and Highland Avenue, in front of Highland Cleaners.

* Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Wardman and Delaware roads.

* Brighton Volunteer Fire Company at 6:15 p.m. Sunday in Alexander Hamilton School, corner of Westfall and St. Amelia drives.

* Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Kenilworth Playground, corner of Ford and Hawthorne avenues.