DEMOCRATIC SENATORS, NOT BUSH, ARE TO BLAME FOR STATE'S PROBLEMS

I knew it had to happen. Somewhere in this campaign season, President Bush would be blamed for not waving a magic wand over Western New York, making all of our economic problems go away. It's true, some areas of our country are flying down the prosperity passing lane while we are parked with the hood up.

But wait, don't senators have one state to worry about? Weren't their campaigns full of promises and plans? Together, Sens. Charles Schumer, Hillary Clinton and Daniel Moynihan presided over 28 years of hemorrhaging jobs. Everything didn't suddenly unravel over the last four years.

The fact that so many people buy into this recent campaign conventional "wisdom" might be a clue to why we are where we are.

Ned Carlson

Williamsville