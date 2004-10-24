STONES - WEISZ

The Rev. Howard L. Weisz of Jacksonville, Fla., performed the marriage ceremony for Carrie A. Stones and his nephew, Eric J. Weisz, at 2 p.m. Saturday in Christ United Methodist Church, Snyder. A reception was given in Marinaccio's Italian Ristorante. Parents of the bride are Nancy and Merritt Eddy of South Wales. The bridegroom is the son of James and Candice Weisz of Williamsville. The bride is activities coordinator in Beechwood Nursing Home and the bridegroom is computing services administrator in Daemen College. They are graduates of Daemen, where the bridegroom received a master's degree. The bride is an alumna of Holland Central High School and the bridegroom is a Williamsville East High School graduate. They will be at home in East Amherst after a trip to Tampa, Fla.

Wahl - Misechok

After the wedding of Kelly J. Wahl and Kenneth A. Misechok at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, a reception was given in Samuel's Grande Manor, where the bridegroom is employed as a sous chef. The Rev. Matthew J. Zirnheld performed the ceremony for the daughter of Gary J. and Kathleen Wahl of Lackawanna and the son of Michael and Shirley Misechok of West Seneca. An administrative assistant in human resources in Erie County Medical Center, the bride is a graduate of Erie Community College North Campus and attended University at Buffalo. She has been a dance and theater performer in Lancaster Opera House. The bridegroom is a graduate of ECC South Campus and Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts. They will live in Sloan after a trip to Las Vegas, Nev.

Czajkowski - Jaworski

Elizabeth Kate Czajkowski and Brian David Jaworski were married by the bride's uncle, the Rev. Joseph Fifagrowicz of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Medina, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Barnabas Church, Depew. A reception was given in Fox Valley Club for the daughter of Kathryn and Richard Czajkowski of Cheektowaga and the son of Karen and David Jaworski of Lancaster. A graduate of Nardin Academy and Fredonia State College, the bride has a master's degree from University at Buffalo and teaches third grade in Williamsville School District. The bridegroom, a graduate of Cheektowaga Central High School and Erie Community College, is a corrections officer employed by New York State Department of Corrections. They will live in Lancaster after a trip to Las Vegas, Nev.

D'Agostino - Reigelman The Rev. Steven Jarose of Pittsford, an Interfaith Faith Ministsry minister, performed the marriage ceremony for Denille D'Agostino and Brian Reigelman at 4 p.m. Saturday in Chestnut Ridge Park Casino. A reception for the couple was given in Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant. Parents of the bride are Marilyn Morski of North Tonawanda and James Morski of Lancaster. The bridegroom is the son of Susan Reigelman of Lockport and William Reigelman of Palmyra. A graduate of North Tonawanda High School, the bride is a clerk with the U.S. Postal Service and is an American Red Cross instructor. The bridegroom is a graduate of Rush-Henrietta High School and is manager of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Lockport. After a trip to the Pocono Mountains, the couple will be at home in Tonawanda.