STRICKEN DRIVER DIES, WIFE INJURED IN THRUWAY CRASH

A Town of Tonawanda man died and his wife was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on the Thruway near Angola, State Police reported.

George H. Kam, 77, was traveling east on the Thruway at about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently had chest pains and went off the left shoulder of the road near the Angola Service Area in the town of Evans. The car came to rest in the median with minor front-end damage.

Several motorists stopped at the scene and performed CPR, but Kam was unresponsive. Trooper David Haines assisted at the scene until Rural/Metro Medical Services arrived and took Kam to the Lakeshore Hospital in Irving, where he was pronounced dead.

His wife, Margaret Kam, 75, was treated and released from the hospital with a complaint of dizziness.

Mrs. Kam told troopers her husband had a history of heart disease and complained of chest pains just prior to the crash. An investigation is continuing.