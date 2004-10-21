SPOTLIGHT ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Sponsored by the Erie County Coalition Against Family Violence, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Spot Coffee, Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street. It features performances by Purple, Jeneen Terrana, Adam Giancarlo and Five to One. Children's activities will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by YWCA Week Without Violence and Spot Coffee. Call 884-6002.

WEST RIVER HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION: Membership dinner and meeting, beginning with cocktails; 6 p.m. Saturday, Beaver Island Club House, Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island. For reservations, call 773-1170.

BENEFIT: Villa Maria Academy will present "chilly casino" from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Rainbow Gardens. First grand prize is $1,000 cash, and e second grand prize is a winter sports equipment package, plus numerous drawings and prizes. Cost is $10, and you must be 21 years old for admission. Proceeds benefit Villa Maria Elementary and Villa Maria Academy. Call 838-2061, Ext. 229.

SOUTHTOWNS TRIVIA CHALLENGE: The Great Southtowns Trivia Challenge, sponsored by the Hamburg Sunrise Rotary Club, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hamburg High School cafeteria. Registration forms for three-person teams are available by calling 648-4933. The deadline is Saturday.

BUSINESS CONFERENCE: Economic Empowerment Conference with workshops, panel discussion and luncheon speaker; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, Buffalo Marriott. Sponsored by the Black Capital Network. Tickets are $20 for the workshops, $40 for the luncheon or $65 for the full conference. Call 881-6066.