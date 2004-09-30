OPENING SET FOR NEW VISITOR CENTER

The city's new visitor center in the Hamilton House will open June 1, the Common Council was told Wednesday.

Clinton J. Starke, representing a new consortium of tourist operators, said the renovation of the 162-year-old former church has proceeded well.

The structure at Church and Ontario streets is owned by First Presbyterian Church. It is leasing it to the city for $1 a year, and the city in turn is subleasing it to the Niagara County Historical Society.

The society and the city each will hire two employees to staff the center, which will dispense tourist information from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The center is to stay open until Oct. 31, 2005, and its season is to be extended in 2006 and thereafter by opening May 1 instead of June 1.

"We feel this is a step that's going to bring everything together in Lockport," said Starke, head of an investor group that operates the Towpath Trolley, a seasonal city tour vehicle.

Lockport has never had a full-time visitor center. The location has shifted and is currently in a small art gallery on Market Street. Last year it was in City Hall.

Becky Burns, another member of the Trolley investor group, said the manager of the center will be paid $8 to $10 an hour. She said they are hoping to find a mature, upbeat person who is highly knowledgeable about Lockport history and attractions.

Other members of the consortium include the Historical Society, Lockport Cave and Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises. Starke said they've agreed to coordinate their promotional efforts.

Burns said the city will be asked to help pay for brochures. She suggested that 50,000 or 100,000 be printed at a cost of 5 to 10 cents each.

The center was the brainchild of the late David L. Dickinson, Niagara County historian and assistant director of the Historical Society.

The first floor will include visitor information and a gift shop. The second floor, called "The Erie Canal Experience," will have a separate entrance and will charge $5 to $6 for admission, Starke said.

Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds lined up $417,000 in federal funds for the museum, including a film made by Boston Productions. Lockport's Grigg-Lewis Foundation granted $420,000 for building renovations.

