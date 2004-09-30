BILLS NOTHING BUT A JOKE TO BELICHICK

Stop the new presses. Bill Belichick actually said something funny.

Ten minutes into an otherwise dull and unrevealing conference call with the Buffalo media Wednesday, the Patriots' head coach was asked how he felt about being named one of the world's 100 most powerful and influential people by Time Magazine.

"It was flattering to be on that list when I can't even get my dog to come when I call him," Belichick said. "I'm not able to influence things in my own household, like what show we're going to watch on TV. I take out the trash like everybody else."

Belichick also talks a little trash, too. Oh, he's generally careful in public settings, weighing every word as if it were a potential car bomb, making certain not to betray his true feelings or provide the slightest bit of motivation for that week's opposition.

But in "Patriot Reign," Michael Holley's new book about the two-time Super Bowl champions, we find a different Belichick, a complicated and brilliant leader with strong opinions on a variety of subjects -- including several members of the Buffalo Bills.

In the book, Belichick describes Lawyer Milloy as "selfish," an "inconsistent leader" and unsure tackler. He refers to the Bills' offensive line of two years ago as "horse bleep." He says Nate Clements can be exploited, especially with the deep ball. And it's clear Belichick did not respect Drew Bledsoe's ability to make decisions under pressure.

None of this qualifies as earth-shattering news. Belichick said he didn't care to engage in "book talk" and didn't think it was relevant to Sunday's game. Takeo Spikes agreed. He said it's not as if the players are lacking for motivation against New England.

It's relevant, trust me. Travis Henry, who can always be counted on for the unvarnished truth, said Belichick's comments will definitely be a source of motivation for the team. Coach Mike Mularkey played dumb Wednesday, but news cameras caught him on film Monday, needling Clements and the offensive linemen about Belichick's disparaging remarks.

Strange, the book's release coinciding with the Pats' annual visit to Buffalo. If you're a fan of this macabre, one-sided rivalry, the timing couldn't have been better. It will further inflame the fans' hatred of Belichick. You don't need Time Magazine to tell you the Pats' genius coach has become Public Enemy No. 1 in this town.

Even before the book, Belichick had taken his place as the Bills' all-time opposing villain. Don Shula, Bill Parcells and Bryan Cox are standing along the highway, receding figures in the rearview mirror. Cox might be holding up his middle finger, I'm not sure.

This hurts to admit, but Belichick is laughing at Buffalo. Just as Pedro Martinez says the Yankees are his daddy, Belichick is the Bills' daddy. He owns them. He made the down payment in Super Bowl XXV and has been building equity ever since. He owns Bledsoe and Milloy. He owns Tom Donahoe, the scouts, Ralph Wilson. Belichick owns everything but the Peace Bridge.

He doesn't care if anyone knows it, either. Why do you think he allowed a writer to follow him around in the first place? He wanted the publicity. Belichick wanted his genius to be chronicled for all the world to see. The book accomplishes that. It basically paints New England as the model franchise of today's NFL.

The Bledsoe-Milloy Bills have become his favorite foil, a dumping ground for his used-up players, the inverse of his football vision. He is what every great rivalry needs -- a clearly delineated villain for everyone to despise.

The book is not written in his own words, of course. Belichick is too shrewd for that. But it's a reflection of his true feelings. It's his way of rubbing it in people's faces. It's no laughing matter for Bills fans, I'd imagine, knowing he's basically right.

