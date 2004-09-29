Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Billy Joel, Van Halen.

The list goes on and on. Most teenagers could take a look through their parents' CDs and even their album collections and find at least one of these artists among the collection.

Then again, some teens could find CDs by these bands in their own collections.

At this summer concerts such as Kiss and Aerosmith, Eric Clapton, or Rush, there were all ages of people; no doubt there are teens (like me) who may have even gone to those shows with their parents!

Today's artists have been doing covers of songs by these rock artists for years, such as the new Shinedown version of "Simple Man," a Lynyrd Skynyrd song. With radio stations that play songs from the '60s, '70s, and '80s, such as 97 Rock, and even stations like 103.3 The Edge or Star 102.5, which throw in an occasional "classic rock" song, a new generation is discovering the bands that their parents grew up listening to.

But how exactly do you define classic rock? What is and isn't included in the category? There doesn't seem to be any clear answer, although almost everyone interviewed for this story felt that it started in the mid-'60s and went all the way up to the late '80s and also defined it as what used to be considered "album rock."

Lauren Guglielmi, 15, says that a classic rock song "is personified by the sound of the electric guitar," while Robert Alcocer, 15, thinks that a classic rock song simply needs, "good lyrics, good riff, a good message, and could make you see things if your eyes were closed."

No matter how they define it, the teens who love classic rock music find something in the songs that make them want to listen over and over, just as others find something in rap, pop, or their favorite style of music.

David Hens, 16, became a classic rock fan, "when I first heard Jimmy Page's flawless riffs on the guitar and thought that Led Zeppelin was, without question, the greatest band of all time."

"The music itself is very good. All of the songs tell a story and there is a good connection between the lyrics and music. The whole package is covered!" says Andrew Dianetti, 13. Others, like David, attribute their love of classic rock to having heard it all the time since it was what their parents listened to; Meghan McLaughlin, 15, admits to finally enjoying her parents' music "that I had shunned for years."

Some may argue that today's music has good lyrics and music as well, but the teenagers interviewed for this story have their arguments against today's music. A common theme Meghan sees is that the lyrics are "meaningless" and the music is "computerized and overdone." Andrew feels that pop artists get far more credit than they deserve; "all they do is sing and dance. Many, many people have good voices, and that's only half the talent that's needed for music." However, David and Lauren both like the new band Velvet Revolver, which features Scott Weiland, formerly of Stone Temple Pilots, and some members of Guns N' Roses.

"My friends think I'm weird for liking it, but I don't really care," says David; Andrew points out that his friends might think classic rock is strange, but he thinks the same of pop and rap. "My immediate family thinks it's cool that I'm not persuaded by my friends, but that I follow my own tastes," says Lauren. "It's a matter of personal taste and what appeals to me."

In some cases, listening to this music that, to some of their friends, is out of the ordinary led these teens to try something musical and some of them now play guitar or piano.

Andrew started piano when he was 7 and loves to play Billy Joel and Elton John songs, and David and Robert both took up guitar. "If somebody offered me a billion dollars or the chance to play with Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd, I would, over anything, take up my guitar and have that chance to play with the all-time greats of my world," says Robert.

Her love for clasic rock inspired Lauren to take electric guitar lessons in addition to piano. Her dream, "although I will probably never, and no one will," is to become as good as Jimi Hendrix.

Perhaps Meghan sums it up best when she says, "Classic rock is music at its purest form; it is timeless. It affects people in a way no other music can, which will make it eternal."

FAVORITE BANDS, SONGS

With all the great classic rock albums out there, it's hard to pick a definite "best" that everyone agrees with. Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" may have been the best-selling classic rock album of all time, but what do the teens who responded to our "Say What" for this article think?

Robert Alcocer, 15, Portville Central School

Favorite Band: "By a close decision, Led Zeppelin"

Favorite Album: Pink Floyd, "Dark Side of the Moon"

Favorite Song: "Time" by Pink Floyd

Comment: "I think of myself as a hippie who was just born at the wrong time."

Andrew Dianetti, 13, Lancaster Middle School

Favorite Artist: Billy Joel

Favorite Album: Billy Joel, "The Stranger"

Favorite Song: "American Pie" by Don McLean, "One of the best songs in history."

Comment: "The only kind of music I listen to is classic rock."

CD collection: Billy Joel, Elton John, Styx, Bad Company, Meat Loaf, the Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rush, Aerosmith, America, Three Dog Night, the Who, the Guess Who, the Monkees, Led Zepplin, Pink Floyd.

Lauren Guglielmi, 15, Immaculata Academy

Favorite Band: Van Halen

Favorite Album: Journey, "Captured" (live); "It shows how energetic and talented they can be."

Favorite Song: "Rock n' Roll" by Led Zeppelin and "Freebird" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Seen them live: Styx (twice), Peter Frampton, Journey (twice), Bon Jovi, Van Halen, REO Speedwagon (twice), Trans-Siberian Orchestra

David Hens, 16, Cardinal O'Hara

Favorite Band: Led Zeppelin and Rush; "They have very unique sounds"

Favorite Album: Led Zeppelin II

Favorite Song: "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses and "Working Man" by Rush

Comment: "I've been listening to classic rock since I was 8 years old."

Meghan McLaughlin, 15, Orchard Park High School

Favorite Band: "Oh, wow, I'm really not sure on this one."

Favorite Album: "There's too many!"

Favorite Song: "Dream On" by Aerosmith

Comment: "Music from the Stones, Aerosmith, the Police, and the Doors will last forever."