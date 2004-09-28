2004 News football polls

LARGE SCHOOLS

No. Team (Class) RecordPts

1. St. Francis [9] 4-0 99 1

2. Orchard Park [1] (AA) 4-0 92 2

3. Sweet Home (A) 4-0 80 3

4. Lake Shore (A) 4-0 69 4

5. North Tonawanda (AA) 3-1 57 7

6. Hamburg (A) 4-0 43 8

7. Niagara Falls (AA) 3-1 38 9

8. West Seneca West (AA) 3-1 27 10

9. St. Joe's 3-1 19 NR

10. Iroquois 3-1 10 6

Also receiving votes (listed by points received): Williamsville North (AA) 8, Niagara-Wheatfield (AA) 4, Williamsville East (A) 3, Hutch-Tech 1.

SMALL SCHOOLS

No. Team (Class) RecordPts

1. Tonawanda * (B) [6] 4-0 93 1

1. Albion * (B) [3] 4-0 93 2

3. Southwestern (B) [1] 4-0 82 3

4. Olean (B) 3-1 64 6

5. Springville (B) 4-0 61 5

6. Falconer * (C) 3-1 34 NR

6. Riverside * 3-0 34 10

8. Portville (C) 3-1 27 4

9. Randolph (D) 3-1 14 7

10. Cleveland Hill (C) 2-2 12 NR

Also receiving votes: Ellicottville (D) 8, Salamanca (C) 6, Frewsburg (C) 5, Cassadaga Valley (C) 4, Maryvale (B) 4, Walsh 4, Panama (D) 3, Akron (C) 2.

State classification is in parentheses; first-place votes in brackets; LW-last week; *-tie in points.

Coming attractions

* Head to the Southtowns on Saturday for two of the top football matchups of the weekend. No. 6 Hamburg plays at No. 2 Orchard Park in a battle of unbeatens at 2 p.m., while at 7 p.m. No. 1 St. Francis hosts McDowell of Erie, Pa. In other key 2 p.m. games Saturday, West Seneca West is at Kenmore West, Springville is at Lackawanna, North Tonawanda is at Jamestown. Undefeated Walsh is at St. Mary's at 1 p.m. while Southwestern clashes with host Olean at 6:30 p.m.

* The lineup of Friday night football includes Lancaster at Niagara Falls, Medina at Tonawanda at 7:30 p.m. and Lake Shore at West Seneca East at 7. St. Joe's heads to Ohio power Steubenville for a 7 p.m. game while Canisius hosts Section V power Canandaigua at Canisius College at 7:30 p.m.

* The Harvard Cup football Sorrento Cheese Game of the Week on WJJL (1440 AM) is the 10 a.m. matchup of Burgard and Bennett at All High Stadium, which will be broadcast at 2 p.m.

* There are several key matchups in boys soccer, including a handful on nonleague battles today at 4:30 p.m.: City Honors at East Aurora, Williamsville East at Kenmore East, St. Joe's at Williamsville North, and Rochester power Aquinas at Nichols. Canisius meets St. Francis at the West Seneca Soccer Complex today at 4 p.m. and the Crusaders play rival St. Joe's at the same site Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Niagara Frontier League foes square off Friday when No. 1 large school Lockport is at No. 2 Kenmore East at 4:30 while small school powers meet when North Collins hosts Holland.

* A top 10 battle takes place in ECIC girls soccer today when Jamestown plays at Orchard Park at 5 p.m.

* The top local meet in cross country is Friday afternoon's Hamburg Bulldog Challenge at Chestnut Ridge Park and many local schools will run Saturday at the 40th McQuaid Invitational, one of the largest high school meets in the country. The meet, held at 9 a.m. just south of Rochester on a 3-mile course at Genesee Valley Park, drew 4,100 runners from 219 schools in seven states and Canada last year. Twenty-four races include 13 for varsity teams.

* The Niagara-Orleans League boys golf championships are 11 a.m. Thursday at Willowbrook Golf Course in Lockport.

* The girls gymnastics season officially begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday when Frontier and Sweet Home compete at Jamestown. The boys gymnastics season gets started with Thursday's Section VI preseason invitational at Hamburg Middle School.

Football honor roll

* CONNOLLY CUP: The Riverside Athletic Club Connolly Cup Committee's honor roll for Week Four is: Kyle Cook (Gowanda), Marcus Cotton (Cheektowaga), Steve Ellis (Albion), Julio Fuentes (Olean), Don Jemison (Timon/St. Jude), Curt Jones (Falconer), Steve Mancaril (Southwestern), Stefan Marzahl (Niagara-Wheatfield), Byron Mulkey (Niagara-Wheatfield) and Namaan Roosevelt (St. Joe's). The committee asks that coaches e-mail information on potential candidates to connollycup@yahoo.com.

* TRENCH TROPHY: The Trench Trophy's Linemen of the Week for Week Four are: Doug Worthington (St. Francis), Adam Rosner (Depew), Adriel Santiago (South Park), Matt Sanscrante (Cheektowaga), Josh Brant (Sweet Home), and Steve Coan (Frewsburg). More information is available at www.trenchtrophy.lancasterelks.com; coaches can e-mail the committee at trenchtrophy@lancasterelks.com.

* COACH OF THE WEEK: The NFL/Buffalo Bills Coach of the Week for Week Four is Jerry Smith of St. Francis. The Red Raiders knocked off national power St. Ignatius, 28-13, in Parma, Ohio, Saturday night.

* UNDERCLASSMEN OF THE WEEK: The Jim Kelly Football Camp Underclassmen of the Week for Week Four are junior quarterback Byron Mulkey of Niagara-Wheatfield (offense) and junior defensive back John Quartaroni of Williamsville North (defense).

Send items of interest to Sidelines via mail (Buffalo News Sports, One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, 14240), fax (849-4587) or e-mail (mmonnin@buffnews.com or kmcshea@buffnews.com).