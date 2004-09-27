NEW HOME SALES SOAR

Sales of new homes rose by 9.4 percent in August, the Commerce Department said toy, as mortgage interest rates remained at low enough levels to continue enticing buyers worried about future rate hikes.

New home sales climbed to a seasonally adjusted 1.18 million, up from a revised 1.08 million in July.

The increase was the largest since December 2000, when new home sales rose by an annual rate of 11.7 percent.

The average fixed rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 5.87 percent in August from 6.06 percent in July, according to McLean, Virginia-based Freddie Mac. The rate reached a record low of 5.21 percent in June 2003.