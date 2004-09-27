BOATER SAFETY CLASSES BEING OFFERED

Though autumn has arrived, the Orleans County Sheriff's Department, in collaboration with the United States Power Squadron, is offering a chance for recreational boaters to get "a jump" on the 2005 season.

A series of classes will be held in the Carlton Volunteer Fire Company Recreation Hall on Route 98, about 2 1/2 miles north of Route 104.

Classes are three hours each, and attendance at all four classes, to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11, 13, 18 and 20, is required to receive certification.

While attendance at the course is free, there is a $20 fee for a book used during the course. Two people may share one book, and the fee is payable to the U.S. Power Squadron.

For further information on the course, contact Deputy James Halstead of the Sheriff's Marine Unit at either (585) 682-4366 or (585) 590-4142.