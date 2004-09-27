A BIG DAY FOR WNY MINIATURE ENTHUSIASTS

Family vacations led to a lifelong trip to a Lilliputian world for Nancy LaChiusa of Amherst, who started collecting miniatures when she was just 6.

Today, she is a member of the nonprofit Western New York Miniature Enthusiasts.

Sunday, the organization exhibited its crafts in Hearthstone Manor, Depew, as a benefit for the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care and the Heritage Education Program, which provides special education and other services to children with disabilities in classrooms throughout Buffalo and Erie County.

"My family would go on vacation, and I would always bring back something in miniature as a souvenir," LaChiusa said. "It might be a little ceramic bear to remind me of the bears I had seen or even a tiny brass part from the car engine when it broke down in the middle of a rainstorm in Lake Placid."

More than 300 people showed up to peer into many little meticulously decorated rooms. There was even an Egyptian one -- a favorite of 11-year-old Mary Kate Waringa of Lancaster, who enjoyed a diorama that included a miniature Cleopatra.

Halloween was a favorite theme. Harry Potter also was represented. Other room settings were placed in hat and cigar boxes. Many visitors paused in front of a 9/1 1 scene.

"Getting into dollhouses has been a great learning tool," said LaChiusa. "I have to learn about a certain period of time before I can re-create it into a room box. There are members in my club who have re-created museums and individual rooms they have seen while traveling the world."

Miniature enthusiasts are the ultimate recyclers, according to LaChiusa.

"Many members of the club make everything themselves," she said. "They are the collectors of bottle caps, pizza lid holders, toothpaste caps, yogurt containers. You name a small item, and they can turn it into something wonderful, in either one-inch or half-inch or quarter-inch scale -- or even smaller."

"A bottle cap could be turned into a serving tray, a toothpaste cap could be a lamp shade, pizza lid holder becomes a table."

This hobby is enjoyed by people of all ages, "and provides an opportunity for a shared interest for adults and children," LaChiusa said.

The Miniature Enthusiasts have been hosting a dollhouse miniature show and sale for nearly 25 years. Each year, they choose a local charity that has meaning to someone in the club and donate most of the proceeds to that organization.

