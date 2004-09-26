NOTES IN BRIEF

CNN tours

In the 17 years since CNN opened its Atlanta studios for tours, more than 300,000 people a year have gone for a behind-the-scenes look at cable news production. Now CNN in New York is offering a similar tour of its studios in Manhattan's new Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle.

The 45-minute guided walking tours began Sept. 1. Visitors will learn about journalism history and technology and get a look at a working newsroom.

Tickets are $15 for adults, children (ages 4 to 12) $11; children under 3 free; visitors over 65, $13. The "Inside CNN" tour will take place Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last tour at 8 p.m.) and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last tour at 5 p.m.). For reservations, (866) 4CN-NNYC or visit www.cnn.com/insidecnn.

Peak day in Vermont

They got their crystal balls out in Vermont's Mad River Valley and determined that Oct. 5 will be "peak day" for fall foliage, with 8:37 a.m. chosen as the precise moment for a collective oohing and aahing over the maples, beeches, birches and other colorful trees.

The locals acknowledge the silliness of their declaration while simultaneously reveling in it. They'll be counting down the days and hours, and a local radio station will provide live coverage of the presumed moment of autumnal perfection.

"Peak foliage is a very subjective thing, but the fickleness of the foliage shouldn't stop us from putting a line in the sand," said Susan Roy, who runs the local chamber of commerce. "We expect the hills to be full of color from mid-September through mid-October. We've just chosen Peak Day as a day to celebrate."

For information on visiting the area, go to www.madrivervalley.com or call (800) 82-VISIT.

Nantucket dreams

The crowds of summer are gone and it's a bit nippy for ocean dips, but there are plenty of reasons to visit Nantucket Island this fall.

Architecture and history buffs will enjoy strolling through Nantucket Town's cobblestone carriageways and narrow lanes, featuring 800 houses built between 1740 and 1840. Nature-lovers will revel in the colorful foliage, dramatic sunsets and birdwatching; hiking and biking opportunities also abound.

Autumn events include the annual Arts Festival, Oct. 1 to 10; Oct. 4 outings with birdwatching and marine ecology themes; the Octobeer Fest featuring German cuisine and the fruits of the vine from the local Nantucket Vineyard and Cisco Brewers on Oct. 11, and the annual Harvest Fair, Cranberry Festival and chowder contest on Oct. 18.

The island can be reached by boat from Hyannis. While a car ferry is available, consider parking on the mainland and taking the one-hour high-speed passenger ferry. Once on the island, you can bike, walk or take a taxi or shuttle bus.

For info, visit www.nantucketchamber.org or ask for a copy of the official guide to Nantucket at (508) 228-1700.

Associated Press