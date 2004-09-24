FUNDS FOR ARTSPACE GET TENTATIVE APPROVAL

Good news came this week in efforts to redevelop a downtown building into affordable living and work space for artists.

Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee has given preliminary approval for Buffalo to receive $250,000 for its work with Artspace, a national arts organization that plans to renovate a still-undetermined building into low-rent living and work space for about 40 artists.

The bill still must be sent to the Senate floor and the House of Representatives before being approved by Congress.

The city wants to use art and artists as an economic development tool, hoping a visible, collective presence of artists will spark more development and bring more creative energy downtown.