COUNCIL TURNS RUDOLPH INTO ONE-WAY STREET, LIMITS PARKING

Reacting to homeowners' concerns about safety, the Lackawanna City Council agreed Monday to restrict traffic and parking on a 3rd Ward street.

Two ordinances, adopted unanimously, make Rudolph Street one way -- southbound -- and restrict parking to the west side.

The street, which runs between Dorrance Avenue and McKinley Parkway, has just a handful of homes on the west side, along with two apartment buildings at the Dorrance end.

"This will be a one-year trial period," added 3rd Ward Councilman Charles Jaworski, who proposed the ordinances.

Residents of four of the five homes on the street signed a petition submitted to lawmakers. They said the street has become a shortcut between Dorrance and McKinley, with most vehicles turning onto the street from McKinley.

Children live in those four houses, residents noted, adding that visibility and access from Rudolph onto Dorrance becomes a problem when snow is piled up at that corner.

As for parking, the east side of the street is marked by large shrubs and a chain-link fence at the Dorrance Avenue end. Parking along that side typically resulted in vehicles encroaching on the traffic lane, residents said.

Officials said it would take a couple of days to install proper signs on the street, particularly for parking.

In other business Monday, the Council approved three transfers to balance accounts in the 2003-04 budget. They were $275,000 for the state retirement bill; $125,000 for Fire Department overtime; and $85,000 to cover Sanitation Department shortages resulting from the reinstatement of the recycling program.

The board also agreed to advertise for bids for two new cars for the Police Department. According to Jaworski, the cars -- 2005 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptors -- cost approximately $22,000 each.

