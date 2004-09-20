HEROIC COP TURNS HORROR INTO JUSTICE

Paul "Butch" Delano's worst day was his best day. That's how it is with cops. They never know what's coming. Or how it will end.

It officially ended last Wednesday, in a quiet courtroom. It began on a summer day last year, with an explosion of violence that scarred two women.

One minute Delano was coming off a coffee break on a late August afternoon. The next minute he was in an alley fighting for his life with a predator who'd grabbed his gun, intent on dispatching Delano to the afterlife.

Delano is a Buffalo police lieutenant, 36, yes-ma'am polite, bulldog-tough. He was flagged down that balmy afternoon last summer by a woman near Canisius College, screaming about a young woman attacked in a back yard. She pointed to the guy she'd scared away, taking off down the street. Delano jumped out of his car, chased the guy up a driveway, cornered him behind some garbage cans and was blasted in the head with a metal pipe. It was Brian Hawkes' hello.

Delano's pals in E District joked later about Hawkes' mistake -- you can't hurt Delano by whacking him in the melon. But it wasn't funny at the time, as Delano squeezed off a couple of shots to Hawkes' gut before falling as the rushing Hawkes grabbed his 9 mm Glock.

Hawkes was wrapping up the busiest afternoon of a long, violent career. Armed with an ice pick, he'd earlier attacked a 48-year-old teacher at an East Side house. She saved herself by jumping out of a second-story window. He pedaled his bike a few blocks and pulled a jogging Canisius College student into a yard. He choked her so hard it burst blood vessels in her eyes. Then he raped her. We can only guess how many more nightmares Hawkes would have spawned had Delano not heard a neighbor's screams.

Seconds later, Delano was getting punched in the head by a Mike Tyson clone with a deep taste for carnage. A guy who's going down for good if Delano takes him in. A guy who knows his hand on the gun barrel stops Delano from firing again.

"When he heard the gun jam," Delano said last week from the calm of a restaurant booth, "he got this little smile, like 'OK. Game on.' "

Later, Delano was glad for his days as high school wrestler, glad he keeps fit playing police league hockey, glad for his hard head -- Hawkes said afterward that he "couldn't believe" the punches Delano took. Later, Delano would think about his wife and two girls, 11 and 8.

But not then. In that life-or-death minute, the same thought flashed through his mind like a blinking neon sign: "There is no way he is going to beat me. I am not going to lose." Hawkes raked his hand across Delano's face. Delano clamped his teeth on Hawkes' finger. Hawkes screamed. Delano's partner, Lt. Amy Marracino, ran up, punched Hawkes in the face and cuffed him. The rampage was over.

The story got its rightful punctuation last week in State Supreme Court. The judge, Penny Wolfgang, hammered Hawkes with 75 years to life in prison. He won't walk free unless he lives to be 116. The rest of us rest easier.

Most things in life are shades of gray. But sometimes it's as simple as right or wrong, good and evil. Like that August afternoon on the East Side.

Some people jump all over cops when they screw up. But when a cop stops a maniac, they dismiss it with an "it's their job" shrug. As if there's any job that pays enough to cover that kind of occupational hazard.

It's not fair to hammer cops when they're wrong, then damn them with faint praise when they take down a predator. On behalf of everybody who understands that, I extend a public thank-you to Butch Delano.

His hard head served him as well as his fighting heart. His worst moment was his finest hour.

e-mail: desmonde@buffnews.com