Sept. 19 to 26

Niagara County events

Following is Niagara Sunday's weekly listing of upcoming public events held around Niagara County.

If you would like your event included, send the information two weeks in advance to: Niagara Community Calendar, c/o The Buffalo News, 8353 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304, or e-mail to niagaranews@buffnews.com.

Today

RECEPTION: Operation Pride and Progress, a nonprofit group promoting progress in the area, has its kickoff event, 2 to 4 p.m., King Art Gallery in Summit Park Mall, Williams Street, Wheatfield. The public is invited for music, refreshments and an opportunity to hear more about what this group is doing.

EVENT: Fourth annual Celtic Heritage Festival and Highland Games, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Olcott Beach. Includes a children's area, food court and marketplace, demonstrations and entertainment. Admission $5.

BOAT SHOW: Gateway Harbor's in-water boat show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sweeney Street at the foot of Webster Street, North Tonawanda and Young Street, Tonawanda. Hundreds of boats from area dealers in the water and on shore. Also vendor booths, live entertainment, and food and beverage concessions. Free admission and free parking.

PERFORMANCE: Readers' Theatre Production, "That Championship Season," featuring alumni cast from the original 1974 production, 2 p.m., Niagara University Leary Theatre, Lewiston. For tickets, call 286-8622.

DINNER THEATER: Fort Niagara's murder mystery dinner fund-raiser, Officers Club, Youngstown. For dinner time and advance ticket reservations, call 745-7611. Tickets $60 per person or $500 for a table of 10.

EVENT: Town of Niagara Historical Society Quilt Show, noon to 4 p.m., Town of Niagara Community Center, 6600 block of Lockport Road. Hundreds of Niagara County quilters were solicited to bring their antique quilts out of chests and drawers for this event.

DINNER: A Little Bit of Italy, auction, raffle and dinner, noon to 3:30 p.m., Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St., Niagara Falls. Cost $6.50 adults and $3.50 children under 10. Takeout available.

FISHING DERBY: Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey, for adults and children in Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties. Registration $25; winners announced 4 p.m. next Sunday at the New York Power Authority Wildlife Festival. For information and registration, visit www.fishodyssey.net or call 439-7303.

CHICKEN BARBECUE: Beginning at 11:30 a.m., Bergholz Fire Company, 2470 Niagara Road. Takeout available. In addition, the ladies' auxiliary hosts a ticket auction from noon to 3 p.m.

SUPPORT GROUP: Recovery Inc., a self-help community mental health resource, 2 to 4 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 8210 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Use the back entrance.

FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 9 p.m., Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls.

MUSEUM HOURS: 2 to 4 p.m., Das Haus, museum of the Historical Society of North German Settlements in Western New York, 2549 Niagara Road, Bergholz.

MUSEUM HOURS: 2 to 4 p.m., Sanborn Historical Society Museum, 2822 Niagara St.

Monday

MEETING: Youngstown Mayor Neil C. Riordan is the guest speaker for Town of Porter Historical Society, 7:30 p.m., Red Brick School, 240 Lockport St. Riordan will highlight the past 50 years and consider the future. Free and open to all.

CONCERT: Lockport Theatre Organ Society presents Kevin Saky at the Mighty Wurlitzer; 7 p.m., 33 Ontario St. Admission $5. Refreshments.

WORKSHOP: Lewiston Museum and the Library of Congress offer a free workshop on interviewing war veterans, 6 to 8 p.m., Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. Eighth St. Local war veterans are encouraged to attend, and answers will be archived at the Library of Congress. To register, call 754-4214 or 434-5052.

CELEBRATION: Kaleida Health celebrates National Adult Day Services Week, offering musical entertainment in the morning and honoring staff in the afternoon. Open to the public, 82 Mead St., North Tonawanda. To reserve a seat, call 694-7662.

EXERCISE: PACE (People With Arthritis Can Exercise), a program of gentle exercise that combines recreation and socialization, 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Monday in DeGraff Community Center of Kaleida Health, 139 Division St., North Tonawanda. Cost is $25 for a 10-week course. Call 690-2271 to register.

EXERCISE: Fit After 50, 8:40 to 9:15 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Gentle stretching. All are welcome.

YOUTH PROGRAM: Opportunity for young people to learn about prevention of drug and alcohol abuse and about recovery and dependency, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.

FREE CLINIC: Sexually transmitted disease clinic, noon to 3:30 p.m., Trott Access Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls. Confidential and anonymous. No appointment needed. Use the Elmwood Street entrance. Continues Thursday.

SUPPORT GROUP: North Tonawanda depression support group meets at 6 p.m. every Monday in the first-floor conference room, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, 445 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Also Thursdays.

SUPPORT GROUP: Recovery Inc., a self-help community mental health resource, 7 to 9 p.m. in St. Teresa's School basement, McKoon and College avenues, Niagara Falls.

RECREATION PROGRAM: For developmentally disabled children 3 to 10 years old, 2 to 6 p.m., Niagara United Cerebral Palsy, 9812 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara.

CLASS: Niagara Falls Community Education, the art of face painting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, through Oct. 25. For registration information, call 286-8181.

CLASS: Guided autobiography classes for nonwriters, 6:30 p.m., Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main St. Free. To register, call 286-4894.

Tuesday

EVENT: Seaway Trail Walks with costumed guides leading walking tours through Lewiston, 5 p.m., Lewiston Visitor Center, 476 Center St. Tours last 1 1/2 hours. Continues through next Tuesday. Cost $8 adults, $6 children under 12.

CHORUS REHEARSAL: The Retired Men's Chorus meets at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday in Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St., Niagara Falls. Visitors and prospective members are welcome.

FREE CLINIC: An immunization clinic is held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday and a well-baby clinic on Wednesday mornings in Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 Saxton St., Lockport. Appointments only by calling 278-1903. Clinics also held in North Tonawanda and in Niagara Falls.

AL-ANON: Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol problem, 12:30 p.m., Tuesday Afternoon 12 Steppers, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda; 7 p.m., Seven Clan Al-Anon, Tuscarora Health Center, Mount Hope Road, Tuscarora Reservation; St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 516 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls; Adult Children of Alcoholics, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 Saxton St., Lockport.

NAR-ANON: Helping families cope with substance abuse by someone they love, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Clearview Outpatient Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 7:30 p.m. St. Leo's Church hall, 2748 Military Road, Town of Niagara.

SUPPORT GROUP: Weekly meeting, sponsored by the Niagara County AIDS Case Management Program and AIDS Task Force, for people with HIV/AIDS, 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Niagara Falls. Strictly confidential. Call 297-4004 for information.

BRIDGE: Wheatfield Senior Citizens, 12:45 p.m., 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield. Learn to play bridge from 10 a.m. to noon.

CLASS: Self-defense classes for adults and children over 5 offered by a second-degree black-belt instructor using tae kwon do techniques, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday in the YWCA of the Tonawandas, 49 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Cost is $35 per month for members and $45 for nonmembers. Registration information at 692-5580.

RECREATION PROGRAM: For developmentally disabled children 3 to 10 years old, 2 to 6 p.m., Niagara United Cerebral Palsy, 9812 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara.

SUPPORT GROUP: Diabetes support, 6:30 p.m., Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Room 723A, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston.

WORKSHOP: Fiction writing with author Susannah Risley, 1 to 4 p.m. this Tuesday and next Tuesday, Lewiston Public Library, 305 S. Eighth St. To register, call 754-4720.

CLASS: Taoist Tai Chi, 6:30 p.m. returning students and 7:45 beginning students, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Dale Association Center for Lifelong Learning, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. To register, call 433-1886.

CLASS: Karate aerobics, 5 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Dale Association Center for Lifelong Learning, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. To register, call 433-1886.

Wednesday

CRUISE NIGHTS: Cataract Cruisers event, 5:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday in Academy Park, Center Street, Lewiston. Continues through next Wednesday.

EVENT: Seaway Trail Walks with costumed guides leading walking tours through North Tonawanda, 5 p.m., Carrousel Factory Museum, 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda. Tours last 1 1/2 hours. Continues Wednesdays, through Sept. 29. Cost $8 adults, $6 children under 12.

PROGRAM: The varied construction of the area's many cobblestone buildings is discussed in a slide show and talk with Bill Lattin, director of the Cobblestone Society Museum, 7 p.m., North Tonawanda Public Library meeting room, 505 Meadow Drive. Free and open to the public.

EVENT: Veterans Association of Western New York offers a program for women veterans, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaSalle Post 1142, American Legion, 8643 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Includes lunch, benefit information and health talk. Registration required; call 862-8797 or (800) 532-8387, Ext. 8797.

CLASS: Hatha yoga, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m., Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Cost $3 members and $5 nonmembers. Fee payable at class.

CLASS: Free craft class for teens and adults, making herbal soap, 6:30 p.m., Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main St. To register, call 286-4894. Also Saturday.

DANCE LESSONS: Adult Irish country dancing lessons 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday in Walmore Inn, Lockport and Walmore roads, Sanborn. Classes are sponsored by the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and are open to the general public. No partners are needed; classes cost $1 per lesson, pay as you go.

EXERCISE: Fit After 50, 8:40 to 9:15 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Gentle stretching. All are welcome.

MEETING: YWCA of the Tonawandas Friendship Club, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 49 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Projects have included making quilts, pillows and lap robes. 692-5580.

MEETING: Wheatfield Garden Club, 7 p.m., 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield.

BUSINESS EXCHANGE: Niagara Area Business Exchange is a group of business professionals who meet to exchange business leads 7:45 to 9 a.m. every Wednesday in James S. Sullivan Agency, 31 W. Main St., Lockport. For information, call Pat Barrows at 434-0777.

AL-ANON: Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol abuse, 10:30 a.m., Ray of Hope Al-Anon: St. Leo's Bingo Hall, front door, 2748 Military Road, Town of Niagara; 8 and 9:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 65 Main St., North Tonawanda.

WEIGHT LOSS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, support group dedicated to weight loss and maintenance, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sutherland Lodge, 1400 Ruie Road, North Tonawanda.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 12:30 p.m., Clearview Treatment Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

RECREATION PROGRAM: For developmentally disabled adolescents, 10 to 13 years old, 2 to 6 p.m., Niagara United Cerebral Palsy, 9812 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara.

CRAFTS: 12:30 p.m. Wheatfield Senior Citizens, 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield. Ceramics and woodworking offered at 9 a.m.

CLASS: Diabetes education for patients and families, 1:30 p.m., auditorium of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, 621 10th St. Continues every Wednesday.

CHESS CLUB: A club for adults, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Lockport Department of Youth and Recreation's Altro Park facility, 201 Willow St. Players from beginners to experienced are invited.

Thursday

EVENT: Murder With a Touch of Class, Villa Fortunata's murder mystery dinner theater, 7 p.m., 490 Center St., Lewiston. Admission $55, includes a five-course dinner, wine and the show. For reservations, call 754-4904 or 310-7887.

SERVICE: Niagara Hospice nondenominational service of healing, 7 p.m., 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport. Open to community.

EVENT: 5K fun run/walk program, 6 p.m. every Thursday, adjacent to the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, north of the Rainbow Bridge off Robert Moses Parkway. No entry fee or registration. Just show up and walk or run while enjoying the scenic setting.

PROGRAM: American Girls Club, a monthly program based on American Girls books for children in grades 2 and up, 4 to 5 p.m., North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive. Crafts and games.

PROGRAM: A slide presentation on successful marketing by Eastman Kodak Co. of its Kodak Girl campaign, 7:30 p.m., Niagara County Historical Society, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Free and open to the public.

MEETINGS: Profnet: Business to Business in Western New York will share business referrals at its breakfast meetings, 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. every Thursday in Jetport Restaurant, 7100 Porter Road, Town of Niagara. More information about the organization is on its Web site, www.profnet.org.

MEETING: Rotary Club of Niagara County Central breakfast meeting, 7:15 a.m. every Thursday, Olympia Restaurant, 3312 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield. Prospective members are welcome.

A.M. LOCKPORT TOASTMASTERS: 7 to 8:30 a.m., Friendly's Restaurant, 2 W. Main St., Lockport. Guests and visitors welcome.

CLASS: Self-defense for adults and children over 5 offered by a second-degree black-belt instructor using tae kwon do techniques, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, YWCA of the Tonawandas, 49 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Cost is $30 per month for members and $40 for nonmembers. Registration information at 692-5580.

SUPPORT GROUP: Lockport New Beginnings, for people recovering from alcohol or drug dependency, 7 p.m., Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.

AL-ANON: Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol problem; 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4671 Townline Road, Porter.

FREE CLINIC: Sexually transmitted disease clinic, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Trott Access Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls. Use the Elmwood Street entrance.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: 7 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport; Big Book Study, Clearview Treatment Center, 66 Mead St., North Tonawanda.

RECREATION PROGRAM: For developmentally disabled children 3 to 10 years old, 2 to 6 p.m., Niagara United Cerebral Palsy, 9812 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara.

CHESS CLUB: A club for youth and teens, 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Thursday, Lockport Department of Youth and Recreation's Altro Park facility, 201 Willow St. Players from beginners to experienced are invited.

SUPPORT GROUP: North Tonawanda depression support group meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday, first-floor conference room, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, 445 Tremont St., North Tonawanda. Also Mondays.

CLASS: Introduction to Pilates, a six-week series, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. To register, call 433-1886.

Friday

PERFORMANCE: Niagara Regional Theatre Guild presents "Hello Dolly," 8 p.m., Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. An opening-night meet-and-greet follows the performance. Tickets $17 adults, $15 seniors. Continues Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 9, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Oct. 3.

BENEFIT: Third annual Buffalo Sabres Alumni Game, 7 p.m., Niagara University's Dwyer Arena, Lewiston. Hosted by Lockport Junior Service League to benefit SABAH. Tickets $5; doors open at 6. Raffles and prizes.

FREE LEGAL ADVICE: Legal Advocacy Service, sponsored by Mental Health Association in Niagara County, offers free legal advice to qualified clients, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 36 Pine St., Lockport. For information and appointments, call Betty 433-3780.

AL-ANON: Help with dealing with someone else's alcohol problem; 7:30 p.m., Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St., Niagara Falls.

CARDS AND CRAFTS: 9 a.m., Wheatfield Senior Citizens Center, 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield.

SUPPORT GROUP: Alcoholics Anonymous, First Step Group, 8 to 9 p.m., Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center auditorium, 621 10th St.

RECREATION PROGRAM: For developmentally disabled children 3 to 10 years old, 2 to 6 p.m., Niagara United Cerebral Palsy, 9812 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara.

EXERCISE: Fit After 50, 8:40 to 9:15 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Gentle stretching. All are welcome.

Saturday

FESTIVAL: Lewiston Harvest Festival and Craft Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Center Street. Includes crafts, food vendors and entertainment. Free and open to the public.

FESTIVAL: New York Power Authority Wildlife Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Power Vista, Lewiston Road, Lewiston. Free admission and free parking. More than 60 environmental educators and wildlife rehabilitators, demonstrations, hands-on activities and entertainment.

ENCAMPMENT: War of 1812 weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Old Fort Niagara, Robert Moses Parkway North, Youngstown. Historical demonstrations and programs. Included is a night battle at 7 p.m. re-enacting the 1813 British assault. Bring a flashlight.

TOURS: Lewiston's Haunted History Walks, 7:30 p.m., beginning at the Lewiston Welcome Center, 476 Center St. The 90-minute walk through Lewiston includes folklore, architecture and ancient archaeological mysteries with author and "supernatural historian" Mason Winfield. Cost $10 adults and $5 children. Reservations not required. Continues Saturdays through Oct. 30.

EVENT: Mother Earth Studio Holistic Expo, noon to 5 p.m., Historic Post Office, One East Ave., Lockport. Free and open to the public. Over 60 booths offer free information, free demonstrations of massage, chiropractic and yoga. Ten speakers offer free information classes.

PERFORMANCE: Niagara Regional Theatre Guild presents "Hello Dolly," 8 p.m., Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets $17 adults, $15 seniors. Continues Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 9, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Oct. 3.

BANQUET: Good News Jail and Prison Ministry, 6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Lockport, 515 S. Transit Road. Tickets $17, advance sale only. Call 438-3316.

POLISH DINNER: 4 to 7 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Church, 250 27th St., Niagara Falls. Cost $7.50 adult, $3.50 children under 12. Takeout available.

CLASS: Free craft class for teens and adults, making herbal soap, 6:30 p.m., Niagara Falls Public Library, 1425 Main St. To register, call 286-4894. Also Wednesday.

DANCE CLASS: Butterfly Dance Company for children with developmental disabilities, 2:30 p.m., Our Lady of Peace community room, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston. For information and registration, call Michelle at 636-0439 or e-mail ucandance1@aol.com.

MUSEUM HOURS: 2 to 4 p.m., Ransomville Historical Museum, Old Post Office on Ransomville Library grounds, 3733 Ransomville Road. For special tours, call 791-4494.

SUPPORT GROUP: Recovery Inc., a self-help community mental health resource, noon to 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 639 Main St., Niagara Falls. Use side door.

WORKSHOP: YWCA of Niagara group exercise workshop for fitness instructors, 8 a.m., One East Ave., Lockport. Full-day review, exam and two-year certification. To register, call 438-5534.

Next Sunday

FESTIVAL: Lewiston Harvest Festival and Craft Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Center Street. Includes crafts, food vendors and entertainment. Free and open to the public.

FESTIVAL: New York Power Authority Wildlife Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Power Vista, Lewiston Road, Lewiston. Free admission and free parking. More than 60 environmental educators and wildlife rehabilitators, demonstrations, hands-on activities and entertainment.

ENCAMPMENT: War of 1812 weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Old Fort Niagara, Robert Moses Parkway North, Youngstown. Historical demonstrations and programs.

PERFORMANCE: Easy Street Big Band performs swing music, 7 p.m., Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda. Tickets $7 adults, $5 seniors.

SUPPORT GROUP: Recovery Inc., a self-help community mental health resource, 2 to 4 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 8210 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Use the back entrance.

DINNER: All-you-can-eat pasta dinner, noon to 5 p.m., Masonic Temple, One Cottage St., Lockport. Served by Niagara-Orleans District Order of the Eastern Star. Cost $5.

FAMILY NIGHT: 6 to 9 p.m., Niagara Falls Family YMCA, 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls.

MUSEUM HOURS: 2 to 4 p.m., Das Haus, museum of the Historical Society of North German Settlements in Western New York, 2549 Niagara Road, Bergholz.

WORKSHOP: YWCA of Niagara, learn how to train core muscles, 8 a.m., One East Ave., Lockport. To register, call 438-5534.