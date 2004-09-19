Mary T. Woloszyn, of Dunkirk, died Thursday afternoon in Lake Shore Nursing Home, Irving, after a lengthy illness. She was 83.

A lifelong resident of Dunkirk, the former Mary T. Dull was employed by Van Raalte Corp., A&P Food Services and New York State Compensation Board. During World War II, she worked for Allegheny-Ludlum Steel Corp.

A volunteer, Mrs. Woloszyn served as a candy striper for Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk.

A member of St. Hyacinth's Catholic Church and its Altar and Rosary Society, she also was a member of the parish choir.

Mrs, Woloszyn was a bowler who also enjoyed crocheting and classical music.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Chester J.; a son, Col. Thomas, commander of Pine Bluff (Ark.) Arsenal; a daughter, Anne Kawski of Brockport; two sisters, Helen Gestwicki of Dunkirk and Ann Kapuscinski of Jamestown; three brothers, Frank Dull of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Edmund Dull of Evans and Frederick Dull of Jamestown; and two grandsons.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Hyacinth's Church, 293 Lake Shore Drive East. Prayers will be said at 9:15 in McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home, 736 Central Ave. Burial will be in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery.

