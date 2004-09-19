FINDING THE RIGHT SCHOOL FOR YOU

These guidelines for picking the right tae kwon do school can be applied to other martial arts, too. (Or, for that matter, any other sports-related contract program):

"Sit and watch a class," advised Dakin Burdick, a University of Indiana instructor consultant who has a fourth-degree black belt and has written about tae kwon do's history. "If you don't like the instructor, leave."

The president of the National Association of Professional Martial Artists agrees: Shop around and be sure you like the place and the teachers you decide on, said Rob Colasanti. "The first thing you should never do is buy a program," he warned. Many schools offer short-term trial programs to help such sampling.

Find a place that is close enough to home to make trips to the school easy, convenient and frequent, Colasanti said.

Ask careful questions to understand the fee system. Some schools ask for signed multiple-year contracts to train for black-belt certification. But, said one mother, additional fees may be built in, from tournaments to belt-testing.

"It can be a major financial commitment, which people don't know up front," said Karen Gray, a mother of a 15-year-old son who has a third-degree black belt.

Plenty of local options

Western New York studios include a range of master-level teachers: From a fourth-degree black belt -- this qualifies instructors to be called "master" -- to the highest ninth-degree level. Visit and talk to instructors to find out whose style suits you best.

Here's a tae kwon do school selection, culled from phone books, the source of many martial arts-related listings:

Cain's Tae Kwon Do Academy, 214 East Main St., Batavia, (585) 344-4414. Ron Cain, a fifth-degree black belt, has taught for 25 years and won national championships. Sponsors the Sport Martial Arts Championships each fall, on Oct. 9 this year.

Master Gorino's Pil-Sung Tae Kwon-Do, 3192 Sheridan, Amherst, 836-5425. Chuck Gorino, a fifth-degree black belt, said he has practiced the art for 23 years.

Lipani's Tae Kwon-Do Center, 10151 Main St., Clarence, 759-0991. Ray Lipani is a fourth-degree black belt and said he has trained for 15 years. "It just becomes this strong sense of family," he said of the camaraderie among students.

Master Chong's World Class Tae Kwon Do Centers, four locations: 1900 Ridge Road, West Seneca, 677-0123; 8224 Transit Road, Williamsville, 688-6868; 3252 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, 833-9100; and 4960 Transit Road, Lancaster, 684-6500. Owner Sun Ki Chong is a former head coach for the U.S. national team and an eighth-degree black belt.

Jong Park Tae Kwon Do, 1321 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda. Owner Dave Thiele, a seventh-degree black belt, said he has taught for 32 years.

Master Khechen Schools of Tae Kwon Do. Three locations: 1200 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, 875-0560; 3465 Broadway, Cheektowaga; 3170 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, 677-0857. Founder Sam Khechen has a fifth-degree black belt and a doctorate in engineering, and he won the 1979 Venezuelan tae kwon do championships.

Wan Lee Tae Kwon Do, 3323 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, 913-2270. Wan Lee has the highest ninth-degree black belt rank. Before settling here in the 1970s, he traveled from Korea to Thailand to demonstrate fighting techniques to police trainees and American military personnel.