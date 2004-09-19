CINEMA HABITE

Some people live for the movies.

Others want to live in the movies. And can you blame them? Screen protagonists usually live in eye-popping digs. It's strange, but no matter what catastrophe befalls them -- failed romance, killer on the loose, alien invasion -- their homes never seem to betray a hint of distress. On the contrary, everything always looks in place and updated, as if a team of designers and a squad of Mighty Maids had just left the scene.

The following five films are exemplary in this regard. Come inside and take a tour of their dramatic interiors.

"The Godfather": Decades before the home office was a standard feature in floor plans, Don Corleone had set the gold standard. Sumptuously appointed, this elegant upstairs den refutes the stereotype that members of La Cosa Nostra lack taste and refinement. Granted, the task lighting is a bit lacking, especially for a workspace. But how much typing do you think is required in organized crime? From the black leather recliners and built-in mahogany bookshelves, to the red scalloped wallpaper and arched ceiling, this is truly an office you can't refuse.

"Eyes Wide Shut": Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise star as Alice and Bill, a married couple contemplating infidelity. Had Stanley Kubrick lived long enough to direct a sequel, it would have been about the ugly custody battle that ensues over that exquisitely decorated penthouse. The octagonal bathroom mirror alone would have resulted in a week-long court battle. Things would get uglier still over the massive floral painting that spans an entire kitchen wall. Please, you two, stay together -- if only for the sake of the area rugs.

"Fatal Attraction": Alex Forrest didn't know the first thing about preparing rabbit stew, but she wasn't altogether inept in domestic matters. Consider her ability to decorate in monochrome. Remember the white brick walls of her converted loft? The white fan? The white sheets, white pedestal sink and matching exercise bike? When Adrian Lyne's cautionary tale premiered in 1987, all-white rooms were red-hot. A decade and a half later, the bright abode of one of moviedom's darkest characters still looks daring rather than dated. Maybe, in addition to her brazen sexuality, Dan (Michael Douglas) was also attracted to Alex's window treatments. Whatever the case, this is one place that won't be ignored.

"Citizen Kane": Imagine the Home Finder announcement for Charles Foster Kane's personal Xanadu: "Twenty tons of marble make this mountainside pleasure palace a must-see! Amenities include the largest private zoo in the world. Unfinished, but loads of potential!" While moviegoers aren't treated to a room-by-room tour of Kane's Floridian retreat, we see just enough to appreciate why the newspaper magnate wants to disappear from the world. Heck, if I had a gilded coffee table and Oriental rug like his, I'd cocoon, too. And what's this about "Rosebud" being the name of Kane's childhood sled? According to some accounts, he was really referring to his wallpaper pattern.

"Gone With the Wind": So what if the red earth of Tara gave Scarlett O'Hara her strength? Once the Civil War hit, it lost any chance of being selected for the home show. That honor would have gone to the Georgian new build she shared with Rhett Butler. As far as an ostentatious display of antebellum wealth goes, it's unbeatable. Some of the mansion's bold decorating touches include the red carpeted staircase, the medieval-themed mural in Bonnie's nursery, the outdoor court's water sprays and the drawing room's larger-than-life portrait of Scarlett. Fiddle-dee-decadent.

-- Nicole Peradotto