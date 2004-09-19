BLOCKED PAT BOOSTS KATS

Special teams again played a crucial role for the Erie Community College football team.

The 13th-ranked Kats blocked an extra point with 5:46 left to earn a 13-12 win over No. 8 Nassau on Saturday afternoon at Jim Ball Stadium.

Joseph Shavers blocked the extra point to ensure the Kats would start the season 3-0.

Nassau took a 6-0 lead on a first-quarter touchdown, but Jason Fralicker made the game-changing play in the second quarter. On fourth-and-17 on the Kats' 37-yard line, Fralicker was set to punt, but Nassau broke through the line to rush him. On his second step, he tucked the ball away, ran for 19 yards and gained the first down.

That kept alive the drive, which ended in a 9-yard touchdown run by Charles Bigham. The drive, which went 97 yards on 18 plays in 8:32, became the key momentum swing for the Kats.

"In my eyes that's the turning point of the game," coach Dennis Greene said. "After that, we went in and scored, and that gave us momentum. That turned the whole thing around. It was over from there."

Actually, it wasn't quite over. Fralicker added field goals of 37 and 30 yards, but in the fourth quarter a 46-yard interception return by Alexander Arz brought Nassau within one point. Special teams blocked the PAT attempt.

Defensively, Chris Wooten had nine tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, while Troy Wallace had two interceptions. Bigham finished with 130 yards on 27 carries.

VOLLEYBALL: The University at Buffalo (7-6) finished second at the James Madison Invitational, losing to the host Dukes in a five-game marathon, 30-17, 20-30, 23-30, 30-26, 16-14. Nikki Morzenti led UB with 16 kills. Earlier, the Bulls easily defeated North Carolina A&T, 30-20, 30-8, 30-13, behind seven-kill efforts from Katie Weekley and Wendy Haskell (Clarence).

Christina Wildes and Kim Hoffman were named all-tournament as Canisius (5-5) split its games at the Rose Hill Classic. The Griffs defeated Manhattan (31-29, 30-16, 28-30, 30-26) before falling to host Fordham (30-22, 30-13, 30-19) in the championship match. Wildes registered 35 kills and 21 digs on the day, while Hoffman combined for 30 kills and 26 digs.

Jennifer Hansford was picked for the all-tournament team, but Niagara (1-9) went home winless from the Bucknell Invitational after losses to Cornell (30-24, 30-25, 33-31) and Duquesne (30-28, 30-25, 30-27). "(Against Cornell) we had the lead in all three games, but we didn't have enough punch to put it away," said Niagara coach Rocco Lucci. "Against Duquesne we had a lot of opportunities to score, but mental mistakes were the difference." Hansford had 56 assists and 17 digs.

At the RIT Invitational, Buffalo State (1-9) dropped three-game matches to Clarkson and Brockport. Kari Bumgardner had 11 kills and five digs, while Sarah Ingham (Niagara Catholic) added seven kills and two aces against Brockport. Jen Breier (Grand Island) notched 12 kills and eight digs, while Lauren Wright added 26 assists against Clarkson.

Erin Applegarth (Panama) had 12 kills and 30 digs to pace D'Youville (6-6) to a five-game win over Point Park. . . . Mary Bellanca (Sweet Home) and Tyhanna Wilson (Barker) were named all-tournament for Daemen at the AMC North South Challenge. The Wildcats defeated Shawnee State in five games, while falling to host Ohio Dominican in four. . . . Emilee Colmerauer (Depew) had 16 digs to pace ECC (2-8) over Niagara County Community College, 30-18, 30-24, 30-23. Lynn Koszuta added 13 digs and 10 kills for the Kats.

MEN'S SOCCER: Another day, another win for Buffalo State (7-0-1, 2-0 SUNYAC), which earned a 2-1 win at New Paltz. Randy Haight and Matt Romano (Eden) scored for the Bengals. New Paltz held a 13-6 advantage in shots, but Shawn McDonell recorded four saves for the win. . . . Binghamton scored four goals in a nine-minute span of the second half to earn a 5-0 win over Niagara (0-6). The Bearcats (5-0-3) are ranked 22nd and extended the nation's longest regular-season unbeaten streak to 19 games. . . . Scott Jablonka scored for Daemen (1-6) in a 3-1 loss to Pitt-Greensburg. . . . Lake Erie blanked D'Youville, 7-0.

WOMEN'S SOCCER: Missy Balling (Tonwanda) scored for Buffalo State (3-3-1, 0-2) in a 2-1 loss to New Paltz. . . . D'Youville dropped a 2-1 decision to Lake Erie.

CROSS COUNTRY: For the second straight week, UB women won their event. They took first at the Central Collegiate Meet among 11 teams. Jenny Koeppel (Amherst) won the 5K race in 17:49. On the men's side, the Bulls placed third among eight teams with Andy Wigton placing eighth. . . . Shane Reynolds placed fourth among 57 runners to pace Buffalo State to a second-place finish at the Hobart and William Smith Invitational. The women, running an incomplete team, were led by Jenny Vacanti (Niagara-Wheatfield), who finished second.

WOMEN'S TENNIS: Niagara freshman Shella Dargout advanced to the finals of the consolation bracket at the Eastern Intercollegiate Tournament at West Point. Dargout won two matches, including her semifinal by default, before losing to Lehigh's Francesca Murasko, 8-2.

UB OUT WEST

The University at Buffalo's football game at Nevada ended too late for this edition. See Monday's Sports section for a complete report.