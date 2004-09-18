A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has rejected Bush Industries' bankruptcy reorganization plan, saying that former chief executive Paul S. Bush's $2 million "golden parachute" was unfair to the company's other shareholders, whose investments would be wiped out.

The attorney for the Jamestown-based maker of ready-to-assemble furniture said the rejection of the plan by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Carl Bucki on Friday could delay Bush's push to emerge from bankruptcy by only a matter of weeks and require modifications to only portions of the plan.

"It does not derail the process," said Garry M. Graber, the company's attorney. "With this decision, we've virtually ensured the emergence of the company from this bankruptcy proceeding once we resolve this issue with Paul."

"It validates that the company is moving much closer to exiting Chapter 11," said Michael C.Buenzow, the turnaround specialist who succeeded Paul Bush as chief executive.

But a spokesman for the company's court-appointed equity committee said the strongly-worded ruling leaves the door open for that group to continue its efforts -- thus far unsuccessful -- to line up new investors for an alternate plan that would keep Bush as a public company and retain some value for its shareholders.

"We believe the door is still open," said Gary L. Herman, a spokesman for the equity committee and a partner at Galloway Capital Management in New York City. "There was a lack of good faith in putting together a plan."

At the center of Bucki's decision was the agreement for the company to employ Paul Bush, who resigned as its chairman and chief executive on March 29, two days before its bankruptcy filing.

The terms of that renegotiated contract called for Bush to be paid $500,000 a year for four years, with the option for either the company or Bush to terminate the contract after one year, with Bush receiving the balance of the $2 million as severance. Bush also would receive $1.8 million as a bonus, in exchange for turning over to the company the cash value of life insurance policies that are jointly held by the firm and a Bush family trust, as long as the company's proceeds from those policies are more than the bonus.

Bucki also objected to provisions that could have forgiven about $2.5 million in loans that the company had made to top executives, usually to buy shares of Bush stock. The company later dropped the loan forgiveness provisions from the reorganization plan.

"The court can discern no reason why the interest of the reorganized debtor would be served by a "golden parachute" for Paul Bush," Bucki wrote in his decision. "Due to his controlling stock position, Mr. Bush was able to secure a promise for what is essentially a bonus that would be distributed to himself and without concern for minority stock interests. In this way, he violated a fiduciary obligation."

Bucki concluded that Bush's employment agreement and the provisions to forgive the executive loans indicated that the reorganization plan was not negotiated in "good faith," as required by bankruptcy law.

"Unless management documents a good faith effort to obtain for all shareholders the premium that officers and directors were able to secure for themselves, the debtor fails to show that it has proposed a plan in good faith," Bucki wrote.

While the company recently amended the reorganization plan to eliminate the loan forgiveness benefit and to have Paul Bush's employment agreement approved after the reorganization plan had been confirmed, Bucki ruled that was not enough to show that the plan had been negotiated in good faith.

Still, Bucki wrote that he saw "no insurmountable barrier" to the approval of a revised plan. Graber said the company will attempt to negotiate a new employment agreement with Bush, who has since moved to Florida.

"I'm confident that, ultimately, we're going to work something out because it's got to be done," Graber said.

"It's not that this was just a big payoff for Paul with nothing in return for the company," he said. "The company does need him going forward."

Any money that would have gone to Paul Bush and the other executives under the original plan instead should be distributed to the company's shareholders, Herman said.

The equity committee will continue to try to develop an alternative plan that would not wipe out existing shareholders, as the current plan would, Herman said.

"We still think there is equity value in the company," he said. "We want this company refinanced. We want this company to stay public."

The reorganization plan that Bucki rejected would have given control of the company to Bush's lenders, who had more than $158 million in secured loans at the time of the bankruptcy. Under the reorganization plan, the lenders would receive $65 million in secured notes and complete ownership of a new class of common stock.

That plan was based on the belief that Bush's $168 million in net debt was more than the value of the company's business. The equity committee disputed that claim, arguing that the plan undervalued Bush's operations and that its higher valuation would leave some funds for its shareholders.

Bucki sided with the company's contention that its debt exceeded the value of the business.

Graber said that part of the ruling resolves one of the major points of disagreement affecting the fate of the reorganization plan.

"What it was is a great victory for the company and it paves the way for its emergence from Chapter 11 in the very near future," Graber said.

