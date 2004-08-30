FOOD GIVEAWAY DRAWS 3,600 TO KENAN ARENA

Convoy of Hope, the largest one-day charitable event ever held here, was a big success and might be repeated in the future, organizers said Sunday.

The Saturday giveaway of food and services on the grounds of the Kenan Arena drew about 3,600 people, according to the event's coordinator, the Rev. Ron Showers, pastor of the Lockport Assembly of God.

"Everybody's excited and there's talk about (a repeat), but no decision's been made," Showers said.

Although some visitors had to stand in line as long as an hour and a half and a few were seen leaving rather than brave the wait, there were no reports of disorder.

Spokesman Mark Titta said 671 volunteers kept things moving smoothly.

The grounds were supposed to open at 10 a.m., but Titta said there was such a crowd that the gates were opened at about 9:30.

"It was phenomenal. At 6, we had people lined up," Titta said.

Even though they had 35,000 pounds of food, hauled in a tractor-trailer from the national Convoy of Hope warehouse in Springfield, Mo., for a time it looked as if the food would run out before the crowd did.

Titta said fortunately, that didn't happen.

"By 2, everybody was in the compound," he said.

It started raining about that time, and the gates were closed at about 2:30.

Showers said the food left over will be distributed during the next three weeks to families who registered at the Community Services tent.

Showers said about 45 human services agencies were represented at tables and tents.

The event included a free lunch, and Titta said 5,000 hot dogs were cooked and eaten. The Convoy also included the giveaway of 500 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

Titta said five hair stylists worked all day, giving free haircuts, primarily to children.

The number of volunteers was a surprise. Titta said about 400 showed up for an organizational meeting Friday night, but on Saturday, hundreds more appeared.

"We had people in from Westfield and Syracuse to volunteer," he said.

In all, 17 Protestant congregations were represented.

Titta responded to congratulations by saying, "We don't take credit. It was God. It was the right thing to do."

