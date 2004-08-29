FALLS SUMMER PROGRAM MAKES LEARNING FUN

Are there two more dreaded words to a kid than "summer school"?

About 50 Niagara Street Elementary School pupils who took part in an enrichment program this year apparently didn't get that memo.

The soon-to-be second- through fourth-graders, all of whom have struggled with math and language arts, took part in a pilot program designed to give them a jump start in those subjects. The program ran half days for five weeks at the Niagara Street facility, and was funded by a $27,000 federal Safe Schools Healthy Students grant.

Called OASIS -- Opportunities for Academic Success in Schools -- the program engrossed them in a multitude of hands-on activities that made school more gamelike and fun while preparing each child to do well during the coming school year, said Andrew Touma, the teacher on special assignment who runs the program.

It also featured a 5-to-1 student-teacher ratio that gave the children plenty of individual attention.

Judging from interviews with about a quarter of the participants, and the smiles on their faces, the classes just might be doing the trick.

"It's always fun. That's why I like to come here," said Tyreese Maye. He said one of his favorite activities was shopping at a pretend class store and using a mock checkbook he made in class to pay for items.

"We learned how to write checks (and a little math to balance his checkbook)," Tyreese said. "I went shopping at our store with my checkbook. I got a pencil for $3 and a ring for $2."

"We played games with prefixes. We have contests to see who can write the most," Janae Rich said. Asked for an example, she quickly said, "Rewrite."

One of the teachers, Lisa Valvo, said hands-on demonstrations often work well with pupils who are struggling.

"Every time I teach a new lesson, I try to have something they can physically hold or touch that has something to do with the lesson. If it's nouns, we are cutting pictures (that are nouns) out of magazines. If it's fractions, we are using M&Ms candies to see if one-half or one-quarter of them are red."

As one session began, teacher Michele Walker was asking her students to give her an example of a declarative, exclamatory or interrogative sentence -- the previous day's lesson -- before she would allow them into her classroom.

One student's declarative and diplomatic sentence to Walker: "I like your hair." Another asked, "Did you say hi to Mr. Touma" as he stood outside the door. "No," she told the student. "But that's a question, so you can come in."

Marlene LaMar, another teacher, has thrown a bit of etiquette into the mix, teaching her children how to look a person in the eye, shake hands and introduce themselves politely.

In her journal, third-grader Sharod Gulley wrote, "I love OASIS. I'm sad it's about to be closed."

Touma said the program even extends to the children's homes where the teachers have parents write out flash cards with words on them like bed, wall, door, lamp and other household words and have their children read the cards and try to tape them to the appropriate item in their homes to help them with their reading.

Touma said each child will be tracked this winter to see if it has helped them improve academically. He said the early indicators seem to show they have.

The program was started here by Robert Bradley Jr., the district's OASIS director and the new assistant principal at Harry F. Abate Elementary School, who had heard about it from a consultant in Auburn.

Touma said the program is really an enrichment program, which also trys to give children self-confidence.

"My impression is that all these students want to learn and want to be successful. We have a lot of students in this program who have low self-esteem and don't feel good about themselves. We think that's part of the problem, why they haven't had a lot of success in the past. So we're working on that, too."

