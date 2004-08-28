POLICE & COURTS

JUDGE GRANTS TWO TEENS YOUTHFUL OFFENDER STATUS

LOCKPORT -- Two teenage thieves were granted youthful offender status Friday by Niagara County Judge Peter L. Broderick Sr. in separate cases. Both had been on interim probation pending Friday's action.

Rashawn D. Brown, 18, of Alabama Street, Buffalo, pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery as one of four youths who took part in the robbery of $30 from a cab driver and the attempted holdup of a Japanese tourist, both in Niagara Falls on Dec. 11, 2002. He is the third teenager given youthful offender status in the case; the fourth defendant was a juvenile.

Nicholas Potenza, 18, of Quaker Road, Barker, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary for stealing two cases of beer and about 50 packs of cigarettes from the Nice 'N Easy convenience store across the street from his home March 7, 2003.

WALMORE ROAD CASHIER REPORTS ARMED ROBBERY

LEWISTON -- A cashier at Jay's Place, 5436 Walmore Road, said she was robbed about 10 p.m. Thursday by a man armed with a shotgun.

Deputy Cory Diez said the robbery occurred as she and another employee were closing up for the night. The bandit fled with a bank envelope containing cash. The bandit wore a gray hooded sweat shirt, a white T-shirt with eye holes over his face, and black gloves, police said.