The Route 5 reconfiguration experiment is scheduled to last another month, but the Evans Town Board says it has seen enough and wants the road returned to the way it was.

Reconfiguration of a four-mile section in Hamburg from four lanes to three with a center left-turn lane in July has resulted in "countless" complaints from Evans residents who use the road, the board said in a letter to the state Department of Transportation.

"Since the plan is obviously not working and additional congestion will be created when school begins as well as the potential for inclement weather increases, it is necessary to conclude this test (immediately)," the board said.

But a DOT spokeswoman Thursday said the pilot project will continue through September as scheduled.

The board said the realignment, which includes two lanes eastbound but only one westbound, has increased travel time, led to the unsafe practice of motorists using the center lane as a passing lane, resulted in numerous cases of road rage, and created congestion and gridlock during the afternoon rush hour, when westbound traffic is confined to the single lane.

Business owners in Hamburg and Evans have complained of reduced sales, and motorists have selected other travel routes, resulting in increased fuel costs and toll expenditures, the five board members said.

The board said the road should be returned to four lanes and the DOT should continue efforts to create an additional turning lane at intersections.

The dilemma of trying to balance the concerns of homeowners and commuters has been going on for decades, and after much study the DOT elected to reconfigure the lanes, study the situation again and then make a final decision before the road is repaved, scheduled for fall.

DOT spokeswoman Susan Surdej said the Evans board "provided some more good input. However, the pilot project will continue."

The department asked for public input and has received more than 1,000 phone calls, e-mails and letters, with "a strong majority" opposed to the reconfiguration, she said.

In general, those who live along the road favor the reconfiguration while those who commute on it do not, she said.

Data is being collected on a daily basis and a consultant drives the road three times a week between 4 and 6 p.m., making five or six runs each time, monitoring the situation, Surdej said.

