DESIGN NOTES

Fall furniture trends

Looking for some updated ways to spruce up your home? Kaufmann's lists the following as some of the top trends in furniture design for fall:

Color and pattern: From vibrant reds and purples to soft blues and greens, color is the way to go. Add a dominate pattern such as stripes, plaids or geometrics, and you have the look of the season.

Casual: Casual living is the No. 1 trend of the season. Sofas and club chairs offer comfortable seating in high-performance fabrics such as microfiber and chenille. Sectionals with chaise options are hotter than ever, and red and purple are the colors of choice.

Modern with a soft edge: Modern pieces still feature clean contemporary lines, but the stark silhouettes have been replaced with a softer, more relaxed feel.

Other trends to watch for: Elegant, traditional furniture with a vintage-inspired feel; cocktail ottomans used as coffee tables; leather for every room; eclectic bedroom decor, and higher tables (bar or counter height) with matching stools to put a casual spin on dining.

Design tip

Autumn decor is arriving in stores and garden centers, so now is a good time to think about how -- and if -- you want to decorate outdoors for fall. It may be a seasonal wreath to hang on the door, a cluster of mums to freshen up the beds or even a different look for the window boxes.

The same box that has been home to petunias or geraniums all summer long can be dressed for fall with marigolds or mums, for example.

Terrific terry

Now that it is nearing the time to pack away the beach towels, why not check out some of the fallish hues in bath towels?

Changing the fingertip towels in a guest bathroom is a simple and relatively inexpensive way to update. And, of course, it's not just dorm-destined students who can enjoy drying off in a new fluffy towel with a color name such as orange peel or salsa.

Some other great towel colors out there: Bermuda blue; ginseng; aloe green; soft clay; grape; tea rose, blue dusk; ocean; primrose; fog, and lemon chiffon.

Just landed

You don't find metal eating utensils on airplanes anymore, but Fishs Eddy -- the New York retailer known for its nostalgic-inducing restaurant gear -- can dish some up for your own home, if you are into that sort of thing.

Owner Julie Gaines has snapped up thousands of pieces of Oneida silver-plate knives, forks and spoons made for first-class passengers of USAir, Northwest, United and Pan Am, the Washington Post reports.

Gaines found the flatware -- which even included seafood forks and demitasse spoons -- in boxes in a Syracuse warehouse because after the Sept. 11 terrorists attacks, such objects were not allowed on planes, the Post continues.

Prices range from $2.50 to $3.95 per piece. To order call 877-347-4733 or www.fishseddy.com.

And finally . . .

"The beauty of a spoon is breathtaking." -- Andree Putman, French designer

"