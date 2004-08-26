VISITING OFFICIAL

Patricia L. Miller of Akron, Ohio, grand high priestess of Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, will make her official visit to Ailiamsi Court 12 next Thursday in the Shrine Center, West Seneca. Emma Scheer, president of the court's Past High Priestess Club, will be hostess at a luncheon. Lois M. Deal, high priestess of the court, will welcome the visitor at a meeting at 3:30 p.m., preceding a dinner at 5:30. The grand high priestess' special project is post-traumatic stress disorder treatment.