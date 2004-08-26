ORLEANS COUNTY TO GET MORE HEALTH CARE FUNDING

An approved state budget means more funding will become available through a county health care initiative targeting low-income families.

Stan Dudek, county chief administrative officer, told the County Legislature on Wednesday that $311,800 will become available to Orleans County through the state Family Health Plus program.

But he also warned that several other avenues of state aid will be cut to the county, which angered legislators who hoped for additional funding for Medicaid and other federally mandated efforts for Western New York counties.

"The did a couple of song and dances throughout the state and they did nothing at all," County Legislature Chairwoman Marcia Tuohey said of state lawmakers.

Family Health Plus is a public health insurance program for uninsured adults ages 19 to 64 whose income is too high to qualify for Medicaid.

The county also will not be billed for payments for county employees to be a part of the state retirement system until January 2005.

However, county officials said they will not know how much state aid they will receive for sure until later this fall, because some of Gov. George E. Pataki's vetoes of various budget items could be overridden.

"There are a lot of parts of the budget we don't have definite information on," Dudek said. "It's hard to know the impact of the budget."

Dudek cautioned that several other forms of state aid were also decreased, including $32,000 for mental health aid and $30,000 for the Probation Department.