SAND, FUN AND WINS FOR WALSH, MAY

Kerri Walsh's resume is missing only one item to validate her reputation as the best female volleyball player in the world: an Olympic gold medal.

After Walsh and teammate Misty May easily beat the other U.S. entry, Holly McPeak and Elaine Youngs, that blank could be filled with one more victory tonight.

So, with all that at stake, Walsh went straight back to the athletes' village after the big win Monday, right? Made sure she got her rest? Started focusing and getting her game face on?

Heck, no. This is beach volleyball, dudes.

Instead, an hour after the 21-18, 21-15 win, Walsh was standing on the plaza outside the Olympic Beach Volleyball Center. Still wearing her bikini she was laughing, having her picture taken with adoring fans, signing autographs and just generally having the time of her life.

"I feel so unbelievably happy right now," she said. "We played such an unbelievable team. It was very emotional. I was as nervous as ever. The only thing that was different that Misty was nervous, too. And she's never nervous."

They'll play the Brazilian team of Adriana Behar and Shelda -- she prefers to go by one name -- and should be heavily favored to win since they've already beaten them six straight times and haven't been taken past two sets yet in the Olympics.

McPeak and Youngs will play for the bronze medal.

The subplot Monday night was that May and McPeak teamed up at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney but failed to win a medal. Walsh was playing for the U.S. women's indoor team then and also finished out of the running.

The parents of Walsh and May had become friendly by then and suggested pairing the two stars, with Walsh converting to the beach version of the game. That merger created an immediate powerhouse.

"Without question it was the hardest game we've ever played," Walsh said. "They pressured us a lot."

Added May, who is coming off an abdominal strain that had briefly put her participation in the Olympics in doubt: "I don't think I've played my best game yet. I'm still kind of working back into it. I only had two weeks before I got here, but Kerri has done an excellent job.

"For the first time she was handling the majority of serves, which is different for me. But she handled it great, did a wonderful job."

The teams of Walsh-May and McPeak-Youngs are familiar foes, facing each other frequently on the pro beach volleyball tour.

"We ran into a great team," Youngs said. "They're No. 1 for a reason. I don't think we're that far away, but Kerri played very well. We probably could have served a little better, but give them credit. They beat us. They played better."

"We have so much confidence because we have won so much," said Walsh. "We've beaten all these teams before, multiple times, not to be cocky. . . . Our goal is to always be at the top of our game, which doesn't happen, but when we're not playing well, our goal is to get through it. We can win ugly, win pretty, just win, and we've done a good job of doing that."