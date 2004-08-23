As Claes Lundgren sat in his laboratory in Buffalo, he rolled between his fingers a vial containing a white fluid that might answer one of medicine's more puzzling questions: Is it possible to create artificial blood?

The stuff didn't look like much. But after years of failed attempts by researchers around the world, this substance has joined a short list of promising experimental blood substitutes that appear to be closing in on the elusive goal.

"I've been dabbling with inventions for years, so the idea of artificial blood spoke to me as something with serious potential," said Lundgren, who is better known for helping develop nicotine chewing gum and improved gear for deep-sea divers.

A safe and effective blood substitute could revolutionize trauma care.

Unlike real blood, which keeps for about 42 days, substitutes last for months unrefrigerated on a shelf, resist contamination from diseases and can be given to people with any blood type.

Ambulance crews could give transfusions to the thousands of bleeding accident victims who die annually on the way to the hospital or in emergency rooms. Medics could infuse artificial blood into wounded soldiers on the battlefield.

Surgeons also might turn to artificial blood for complicated cases or for patients whose religious beliefs prevent them from using donated blood.

"AIDS has shown us the urgent need to develop blood substitutes. We have effective screening tests today for HIV. But my biggest worry is that something else will come along," said Dr. Thomas Chang, a blood-substitute pioneer who directs the Artificial Cells and Organs Research Centre in Montreal.

Lundgren, director of UB's Center for Research and Education in Specialized Environments, and his colleagues at the University at Buffalo received a $1.5 million grant this year from the National Institutes of Health to continue their artificial blood research, which is also funded by the Army.

The work, a long way from a potential product, has yet to move from animal to human testing. Others are closer.

Northfield Laboratories in Evanston, Ill., for instance, is treating bleeding patients in shock at 11 hospitals in a trial of PolyHeme, the company's oxygen-carrying blood substitute.

It's not practical to carry blood in ambulances because it spoils easily and must be matched to a patient's blood type.

Instead, ambulance personnel infuse saline solution into bleeding accident victims. The fluid, essentially salt water, keeps blood pressure up but does not carry oxygen that protects vital organs from damage.

A substitute would be welcomed but has been hard to create because blood is a complex fluid made up of different parts.

Red blood cells contain hemoglobin cells, which ferry oxygen to all parts of the body. Plasma is a watery fluid that contains substances important for life. White blood cells fight infections. Platelets help form clots to stop bleeding. Current artificial bloods carry only oxygen to tissue.

Some of the products are based on actual hemoglobin. Northfield, for instance, relies on unused donor blood bought from the American Red Cross and Blood Centers of America.

Other substitutes, such as Lundgren's, rely on a chemical called a perfluorocarbon. This inert material dissolves oxygen like warm water dissolves sugar and was featured in the movie "The Abyss," in which divers breathed the chemical to descend to great ocean depths.

A drawback of synthetic perfluorocarbons is that they don't carry as much oxygen as hemoglobin, so patients would also need to breathe oxygen. Lundgren's research team believes it may have a solution in a perfluorocarbon called dodecafluoropentane that can carry far more oxygen than others.

Lundgren's substance has been used for ultrasound exams in patients. The tiny bubbles reflect the sound waves to enhance the image.

Tests show the chemical can prevent hemorrhagic shock. Research now will focus on how soon treatment must start, laying the foundation for pursuing Food and Drug Administration approval for human use.

"In the best of circumstances, it would be carried in every ambulance," Lundgren said.

