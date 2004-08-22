TRAINING TO AVOID DIET TRAPS

Despite our best intentions, when it comes to weight loss and healthy habits, we all have our weak moments -- those times we always slip up, no matter how determined we are. Yours might be eating at restaurants, snacking at work or overeating when under stress. How can you combat these "uncomfortable" eating situations?

Well, the Olympics got me thinking that we can learn a lot from how elite athletes overcome adversity. Almost all world-class athletes practice mental rehearsal. Ever hear the expression "practice makes perfect"? The concept is to rehearse an upcoming event, but not on the field -- in your mind.

"You're basically using imagery to trick your brain into having an experience you didn't actually have," says Shane Murphy, a professor of psychology at Western Connecticut State University and former sports psychologist to the U.S. Olympic team.

Skiers imagine each run down the slope, perfectly executing every turn in order to "train" their bodies to do the same when they compete.

"For an athlete, it's like having an instant 'preplay' -- seeing the event and practicing (including fixing mistakes), all before it happens -- to avoid making the big mistakes on the field," says Jim Afremow, a sports physiologist at the Athletes' Performance Center in Tempe, Ariz.

So why not use those same techniques to show yourself what it will feel like to be free of a particular overeating shackle?

You don't have to physically practice standing in the buffet line at your best friend's wedding to learn how to turn down fattening food. Instead, rehearse the scenario in your mind so, rather than eating the triple-layer chocolate supreme cake with ice cream, you can revise the ending.

Develop your rehearsal

1. Identify the occasion: Choose an eating situation you find difficult, whether it's unconscious eating, traveling, special occasions (weddings, family dinners), dining out or a midnight snack attack. Develop a rough sketch of how you'd like to change your behavior in that scenario.

2. Brainstorm: Murphy recommends brainstorming all the negative events that could occur within that situation. If you have difficulty sticking to your diet when you're going out to dinner, come up with all the possible complications you may encounter.

3. Add detail: Be specific. Don't spare a thought, no matter how insignificant it might seem.

4. Create the script: Come up with a step-by-step description of exactly what your ideal experience would be.

5. Give it life: Once you have the general script down, go back to make the experience really come alive.

6. Make it automatic: Afremow recommends that you rehearse your imagery often, including the night before the situation or event and even just before it begins, to keep it fresh.

7. After the event, no matter what the outcome, revise your imagery and try to repair any mistakes or setbacks.

Charles Stuart Platkin is a syndicated health, nutrition and fitness columnist. Write to info@thedietdetective.com.