OLYMPIC SUCCESS ELUDES ATHENS, BUT HOPES RISING

Increased ticket sales, coupled with hearty attendance at Friday's track and field competition, have the Athens Organizing Committee claiming vindication and confidently predicting that its maligned Olympic effort ultimately will be graded a success.

"You can see how the morning session at track and field is well attended," Michalis Zacharatos, a spokesman for the Games, said at a Friday morning news conference. "As we said from Day One, once we move past the preliminaries there will be a totally different image than you've been seeing."

The Greeks are clutching any encouraging developments as if they were priceless ancient artifacts. It's understandable. Good news has been almost as rare during a turbulent first week of the 28th Olympiad.

Two of the country's premier athletes, sprinters Kostas Kenteris and Katerina Thanou, withdrew from competition Wednesday, ending a bizarre seven-day saga that rocked Greece in its moment of international glory.

The defending Sydney medalists, who stood accused of evading doping tests, turned in their Olympic credentials, which were held aloft by Giselle Davies, the IOC director of communications, at an ensuing news conference.

Her act angered the citizenry, which felt insult had been heaped upon nationwide heartache, that their country had yet again been dragged through the mud. Criticized by a Greek journalist at Friday's news conference, Davies insisted there was no malicious intent.

As the Kenteris-Thanou controversy unfolded, the organizing committee found itself confronted with another embarrassing issue: Where is everybody?

Attendance at many first-week events was shockingly sparse, and television images of lean crowds contradicted committee claims that ticket sales already had exceeded those from Barcelona '92. Officials said the proof would be forthcoming once track and field began and other sports moved into the elimination phase of their competitions.

Still, athletes of international renown were miffed that the Olympics, having returned to their birthplace, seemed to be met with indifference.

"I didn't see a lot of people watching other sports," said Russian tennis star Marat Safin. "If you check on the TV, there are not that many people that are really watching. I definitely know that there were some rumors that not many people are coming here."

A walk around the base of the Acropolis on Friday confirmed Safin's suspicions. Restaurants in the Agora, Greece's famed marketplace, which typically teems with tourists, were drawing few customers from the uncrowded streets. Shop owners in the area confirmed that they, too, are disappointed. The hope had been the Olympics would revive a tourist industry, vital to the Greece economy, that has been in season-long doldrums.

"Business is so-so," said Laura Bacatsuias, who manages a souvenir shop, Greka Stores, in the shadows of the Acropolis. "All this season it's not been busy. In every country they have this problem."

"We were wanting something better," said George Papadopoulos, who owns the souvenir shop Greek Popular Art. "There are no tourists, only the people who came to work here. Because of the bombing in Spain, people are afraid to come to Greece. I have friends in real estate who said after Spain they had a lot of cancels."

The March 11 bombing of a Madrid commuter train killed 191 and once again underscored Greece's proximity to the world's terrorist center. That attack was predated by a November 2003 bombing that killed 25 in Istanbul, the Turkish capital, located across the Aegean Sea. And it was postdated by a nuisance bombing at an Athens police station 100 days before the Games, authorities having been alerted to clear the building before the device was detonated.

Greece responded with an unprecedented security effort, spending at least five times more than Sydney to protect the first Summer Games since the attacks of 9/1 1.

Greek officials have confirmed that security expenses, a robust $1.5 billion just before the Games, have continued to grow, pushing overall expenditures to a staggering $8.5 billion. But late efforts have failed to quell worldwide trepidation apparent by the absence of bustle in the tourist areas of Athens.

"We get bad publicity, and it's not right," Papadopoulos said.

It will be interesting to see whether Zacharatos is correct, whether Greeks will rally around the Games now that many sports with preliminaries are reaching their apex. The country was stung by the Kenteris-Thanou incident, and Papadopoulos, for one, believes the Greek athletes were unfairly isolated. It's a common perception.

Davies was asked Friday about reports that the IOC hadn't sought a doping sample from U.S. sprinter Maurice Greene, the defending gold medalist in the 100 meters. She responded that the IOC, which administers its own testing during the period of July 30 to Aug. 29, keeps all tests confidential, barring a positive result. She added that of the more than 1,100 tests thus far administered, "There have been more tests of Americans than Greeks, and there are more Greek in the Games than Americans."

There had been six positive tests as of Friday morning, one in boxing and five in weightlifting. None was from the U.S. or Greece.

Despite the low attendance, despite the disgrace suffered by two top athletes, despite the failure of the Games to revive the tourist trade, Greeks are appreciative of what the Olympics have rendered.

Athens has a new airport. More than 100 miles of roadway construction and improvements have eased congestion in and around the capital. What the city will end up with, at the least, is a more livable Athens.

The Olympics begin their final week Monday, uncertainty at every turn. Can the U.S. overtake China and win the medal race, meeting its announced goal of 100? (The Americans were trailing, 40-36, as of Friday evening). Will the natives turn out in large numbers, even after national scandal and the announcement from the mayor's office that 40 percent of Athens' 4 million residents have left the city until the Games conclude?

Will Greece, which has overcome criticism and adversity throughout its seven-year Olympic journey, rise one more time to have the final word?

