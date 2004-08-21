INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL: Up to 10,000 people are expected in Gill Creek Park, Niagara Street and Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls, today and Sunday for the seventh annual International Festival, sponsored by the Niagara Street Area Business and Professional Association. The festival opens at 10 a.m. today and at noon Sunday with a variety of entertainment and activities, including a children's pageant, pet parade, pony rides, magic show, belly dancing and an array of food vendors.

WELCOME HOME: A picnic and open house, "Honoring Our Veterans and Troops"; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, grounds of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 3495 Bailey Ave. Free, open to all, opportunity for community to welcome home recently demobilized military personnel and honor vets of all eras. Music, dance, cookout, bingo, raffles.

PICNIC: The Roycrofters at Large Association hosts its annual picnic; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cornell Cooperative Extension. Guests who may be interested in joining the organization are invited. Hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages will be provided. Members and guests should bring a dish to pass.

INFORMATION SESSION: Open to enrolled Senecas who wish to learn more about the Seneca Nation Mortgage Program; 6 p.m., Monday, Allegany Council Chambers, Plummer Building, and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Cattaraugus Council Chambers, Seneca Building. Topics discussed will include services the program offers, the application process and plans for expanded services in the future.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: "God's All-Star Champions" vacation Bible school, Zion Lutheran Church, 1010 Michigan Ave. School starts 5:30 p.m., with a light meal at 8, Monday through Friday. To register, call 284-4357.

NEIGHBORHOOD CELEBRATION: Get to know your PSL WEB Group (Pilgrim-St. Luke's West Side Empowered Blocks); 6 p.m. Tuesday, 18th and Rhode Island streets. Free hot dogs; bring snacks, drinks and a lawn chair. For information, call 885-9443.

LECTURE/WALK: Naturalist Bruce Kershner, who has championed the cause of old forests in Western New York, will address that topic at a free lecture; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo Museum of Science. In addition, Kershner will lead a trip into Western New York's outstanding old- growth forests near Niagara Falls on Saturday. For further information on either of these events, contact the museum at 896-5200, Ext. 338, or visit www.buffalomuseumofscience.org.

PEACE TALK: Kim Phuc, who was the Vietnamese girl photographed during a misdirected U.S. napalm attack in 1972, will speak 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Old Time Baptist Church, 6790 Gowanda State Road, Hamburg. Her message is one of forgiveness.

Invitations have been sent to veterans organizations in Western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, said Craig Cobb, assistant to the pastor.