BLIND AND BLOND

Though at first blush it seems your basic samurai tale, "The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi" has something for everyone. American audiences might not be familiar with the Japanese movies about the mythical blind swordsman, Zatoichi. But they will relate to the swordplay, the geishas, the revenge motif and even the transgendering. And did we mention tap dancing, too?

You know the film is going to punch up the genre after the opening sequence. That old blind guy ambling down the road with a walking stick (sheathing a lethal slasher sword) is a bottle blonde.

Winner of both the Venice and Toronto film festivals for Best Picture, as well as five Japanese awards, all honor goes to Takeshi Kitano, who starred in as well as wrote, directed and edited "The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi."

But there are other fine performances, including Michiyo Ookusu and Gadarukanaru Taka.

If samurai swordplay and its stylized violence are not your thing, you can still enjoy the slapdash Three Stooges-like humor. Or some fascinating sequences about becoming a geisha.

Not to mention the explosively joyous film's conclusion when all the village and the movie's main actors join in a group song-and-dance-a-thon.

Of course "The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi" is mainly an action film. And move it does, even if you can't quite keep the plot straight (I couldn't).

Though the film is sometimes disjointed, the cinematography by Katsumi Yanagijima is a consolation. Overhead shots of the countryside make a nice contemplative contrast with all the body parts flying around.

THE BLIND SWORDSMAN

Review: 2 1/2 stars (Out of 4)