BEACH BALL -- CAN YOU DIG IT?

The sun is brilliant and the sand is white and 12 young women in fluorescent orange bikinis are swaying to the music, working hard to invigorate the crowd, or at least the male half of it. The waters of the Saronikos Gulf can be seen dancing through a portal in the stadium, the occasional luxury boat motoring on by. Flags from 202 nations flap in a shore-side breeze that makes the heat bearable on this cloudless, 90-degree Thursday afternoon in Hellenic paradise.

We are in the Faliro Coastal Zone Olympic Complex, home of the Beach Volleyball Centre, watching a match between the men's teams from Switzerland and Austria, wondering if they know they're the luckiest athletes on the planet.

Consider this a public service announcement to the sports-minded youth of America, the ones dreaming of becoming professional athletes. This is what you want to do. This is the sport you want to play. This is the lifestyle you want to live. Nothing compares.

Keep dreaming of the NHL if you'd like. But remember, there are no February road trips to Edmonton in beach volleyball. Flights aren't delayed at 2 in the morning while the plane is de-iced. There are no crowded locker rooms packed with sweat-soaked equipment that smells like it's been fermenting since the days of Toe Blake.

You think scoring the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl sounds appealing? How about a week on the sands of Ipanema and Copacabana, beaches in Rio de Janeiro, site of the beach volleyball world championship? Might that suffice? Best thing of all, no artificial turf. You go down, you get up intact. You call it a career, no one wheels you out the door.

There is a break in the action and the bikini girls are back, and really, honey, I'd close my eyes if I weren't here out of professional obligation. Volunteers with garden hoses emerge to douse those in the crowd who rise to their feet, which is the signal they're seeking a spray of relief. And the bikini girls jiggle to KC & the Sunshine Band, and I swear, baby, this isn't the way I like it, uh-huh, uh-huh, but we do need the paycheck.

The men from Austria and Switzerland have finished their match, surrendering the court to the women from Cuba and Brazil, all four of them chiseled Greek statues that come to life. And as the Brazilian fans wave their flags, chant "ole-ole-ole-ole," it dawns on me what separates beach volleyball from golf, that other fair-weather sport. John Daly couldn't play beach volleyball. Laura Davies couldn't play beach volleyball. No one plays beach volleyball unless they have the body fat of marble.

Do you know how much money there is to be made in this game? There are 12 women's and 14 men's events on the World Tour, the purses totaling $5.3 million, more than enough to buy and furnish a cozy beachside bungalow. There was only 22 grand on the table in 1987, back when Americans Sinjin Smith and Randy Stocklos won the first world championship on the coastline of Brazil. The sport's gotten huge since entering the Olympics in '96. Its TV ratings are soaring. It doesn't hurt that two U.S. women's pairs, Kerri Walsh-Misty May and Holly McPeak-Elaine Youngs, are rambling through the competition, headed, perhaps, for a medal showdown.

But now there's another break on the court and the announcer is urging on the bikini girls and I wish he'd realize it's distracting and I'm trying to concentrate. On my work, sugar. I'm talking about my work.

Beach volleyball does have its drawbacks. You either shower for two hours after the match or feel like you're living in a conch shell. And the sunscreen bills can get awfully heavy. But it's all worth it considering the office has no doors or windows and the world's most desirable waters are shimmering nearby. You'd rather be playing a World Series game in Chicago in October?

We're on to the final match of the session and Brazil's Sandra Pires, a world champion in '95, has just made one of those plays that epitomizes the intensity and athleticism of the sport, diving full out for a back-handed dig that denies Germany a point. But the Germans are resilient, and we're headed for a deciding third game and I wish I could make out the hand signals of the Brazilians as they strategize on the sidelines.

But someone forgot to pack my binoculars, sweetie, the ones you borrowed so you could gawk at Harry Connick Jr. And here I am, with a job to do, and now my work is suffering.

