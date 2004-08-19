DEATH OF TATA IS RULED ACCIDENTAL; CAUSED BY MIX OF ALCOHOL, PAINKILLER

Last month's death of Michael J. Tata, the native of Amherst who played a prominent role in the Discovery Channel's reality series "American Casino," was accidental and caused by a mixture of alcohol and a powerful painkiller, according to a coroner's report.

Tata, 33, a graduate of Amherst High School, was found dead July 6 in his home in Henderson, Nev., a suburb of Las Vegas.

Clark County Coroner P. Michael Murphy has ruled Tata's death accidental, caused by a combination of the painkiller Fentanyl and alcohol.

"Typically, Fentanyl is a very potent painkiller oftentimes used for late-stage cancer patients," Murphy said in a report Monday. "It is the opinion of the office of the Clark County coroner that Mr. Tata's death was the result of a combination of Fentanyl and alcohol intoxication."

Fentanyl, a potent opioid analgesic and respiratory depressant, is a highly regulated prescription medication between 80 and 200 times more powerful than morphine, physicians say.

Murphy said he was prohibited by law from releasing any details on the condition of Tata's health.

"We don't know (what happened)," Tata's aunt, MaureenTata Goetz of Amherst, said late Tuesday. "We haven't gotten the official findings. We're still waiting for the coroner's report."

"It was a tragic ending, and we miss him very much," she said.

Dr. Mark J. Lima, a professor and chairman of anesthesiology at the University at Buffalo and Roswell Park Cancer Institute, said the drug is usually available in two forms -- a transdermal patch or in lollipop/lozenge form -- and it is widely prescribed to alleviate severe pain in terminal cancer patients.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration and physicians say Fentanyl also provides a rapid euphoric high and is highly addictive with as little as one dose.

Tata studied hotel management at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas. After graduation, he worked at Las Vegas, Hawaii and New York hotels and resorts before joining Green Valley Resort and Spa in Las Vegas in 2001.

In January, he was appointed vice president of hotel operations and became famous through appearances on "American Casino," which was set at the resort.

A scholarship fund in Tata's memory has been established at UNLV by Tata's fellow "team members" at Station Casinos. Donations may be mailed to: UNLV Foundation, Michael Tata Scholarship Fund, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Box 456013, Las Vegas, NV 89154-6013.

