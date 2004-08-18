NAKED TRUTH EXPOSES OUR BEST SIDE

Spare the insults. Save the lines about Buffalo being a backwater. Keep your snickers to yourself. Spencer Tunick came, hundreds got naked for him in a landmark building, and hardly anybody raised a peep of protest. The event was notable nearly as much for what didn't happen as for what did.

You think Buffalo hasn't changed? You think nothing is different? Then explain the conspicuous silence, the notable lack of protest -- public or political -- over 1,800 people baring all for art Sunday at Central Terminal.

It says to me that times have changed. It says that supposedly conservative, heavily Catholic, old-school Buffalo has lightened up. It says that we've gone beyond misplaced morality, that we've got better things to do than make a big deal over butt-baring.

There were no catcallers, peeping Toms, cheap thrill junkies, strong-arming cops, grandstanding politicians, adolescent tittering or knee-jerk jerkiness. The police didn't care, the district attorney yawned. Albright-Knox Art Gallery, which sponsored Tunick, logged fewer than a dozen complaints in the weeks before the event. Even Jimmy Griffin, our resident politically conservative curmudgeon, uttered nary a peep.

I got a morally outraged e-mail after writing a Tunick column weeks ago, from a mother in Depew: "I thought public lewdness was a crime! . . . Our children do not need any more examples of public lewdness to influence them . . . it sets a president (sic) for future immorality and crime to become not only more rampant, but even acceptable!"

She was an army of one.

This is Buffalo. It's not anything-goes L.A. or big-city cynical New York. We've never been accused of being cosmopolitan, postmodern or precocious.

Yet a controversial artist comes to town, a man who uses the First Amendment's shield for protection, and it's barely a blip on the screen. Virtually no one said he was a threat to civilization, a blow against the republic or the low-tide mark of morality.

In New York City, they arrested Tunick. In Buffalo, we celebrated him.

In New York, they took him to court. Here, we took him to a post-event celebration.

I don't want to make too much of this. Sunday's "installation," as Tunick calls the mass of naked people he arranges and photographs, was in an enclosed space, out of the public eye. Nobody who didn't want to had to take part or take a peek.

But we haven't always handled such things with a shrug. There was a big stink a few years ago over a bared breast at the annual Artist's & Models party. Then-mayor Griffin blew a fuse 20 years ago over comic neon penises in the infamous "Green Lightning" sculpture. Buffalo was picked as site of the Spring of Life abortion protest because of its conservative bent.

Holly Hughes, the Albright-Knox's project curator, didn't know what to expect. Just in case, gallery officials solicited a letter from three ministers backing the idea of nudity in art. It never left the file.

I'm no fan of dirty dancing and "wardrobe malfunctions" sprung on unsuspecting families on prime-time TV. I don't like the way mass media sell sex to adolescents. But this was an event by a respected artist in an enclosed space.

It would have been wrongheaded to proclaim it as the devil's handiwork or to label it dangerous to children, small animals and the weak of heart. All that would've done is put Buffalo on the Avoid list of anyone young and creative -- exactly the people we need more of.

The folks who didn't bare all, or who didn't get behind those who did, simply decided it was no big deal. And that's a truth as profound and as simple as art itself.

