REVAMP OF ELEMENTARY SYSTEM IS CONSIDERED

Elementary school soon may look a lot different for children in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.

Before long, pupils might be attending a primary school for kindergarten through second grade, then an intermediate school in another building for third through fifth grade. Currently, children attend kindergarten through fifth grade in their neighborhood elementary school.

"We want to take a look at what we're teaching -- and how we're teaching it -- at the elementary level," School Board President Daniel T. Cavarello said during Monday's meeting.

Adopting a primary/intermediate system would end up putting several classes of the same grade level in the same building, which would likely encourage collaboration among teachers and between grade levels, said School Superintendent Steven A. Achramo-vitch. He also is interested in moving the prekindergarten program out of the Philip Sheridan Building, where it is currently housed, back into individual schools.

The goal is to improve pupils' performance on English tests that are required by the state.

Two Ken-Ton elementary schools, Holmes and Roosevelt, had the lowest passing rates among suburban Erie County schools when fourth-graders took the test in February. Fewer than 46 percent of the pupils at Holmes scored adequately, and about 51 percent at Roosevelt did. Only schools in Buffalo and Lackawanna scored lower.

School officials noted Monday that the federal government has just identified four more Ken-Ton schools as having a high population of economically disadvantaged students.

"There is a correlation between academic achievement and the socioeconomic structure of a community," said School Board member Louis M. Reuter.

Roosevelt, Franklin and Hoover elementary schools, along with Hoover Middle School, have joined Holmes Elementary on the Title I list. The designation will bring additional grant money, some of which already has been used to add six teaching positions in September.

Ken-Ton is going to hire a consultant to study whether to move to a primary/intermediate system, Achramovitch said. The consultant also will analyze growth patterns in the district and project which parts of town might see changes in student population.

A committee of local teachers, parents, administrators and others also will explore related issues.

The findings are expected to be ready about February. Residents will be invited to provide input before any decision is made, Achramovitch said.

