AWARDING OF TAX COLLECTION CONTRACT OK'D

The Amherst Town Board, in a close vote, Monday agreed to award a contract to J.P. Morgan Chase to begin collecting town taxes starting in 2005.

Councilman William L. Kindel's resolution was approved by a vote of 4-3. Supervisor Susan J. Grelick and Council Members Michael G. McGuire and Jane S. Woodward voted against awarding the contract.

The so-called tax lockbox contract with J.P. Morgan Chase is expected to save the town between $13,000 and $44,000 annually, according to Kindel. Tax collection in Amherst is currently a function of the town clerk's office.

Woodward questioned how removing tax collection services from the clerk's office was going to save the town money.

"It's not a free service, and that's not mentioned anywhere in Mr. Kindel's resolution," Woodward said. "I don't see where the savings is."

Grelick also questioned how a savings would be realized when no corresponding reduction in the clerk's office staff is anticipated.

J.P. Morgan Chase will provide tax collection services to the town for about $36,000 a year, which is far less than other financial institutions planned to charge the town, Kindel said.

"They offered the best price by $20,000," he said.

Council Member William O'Laughlin initially wanted the contract to be awarded to M&T Bank because its processing center is located in Amherst. Ultimately, he was swayed by the lower bid from J.P. Morgan Chase.

The tax lockbox is one of three proposals offered by Kindel last spring to streamline town government and save taxpayers about $4 million annually.

The others include seeking private contractors to run the town's recreational facilities and a resolution calling for a referendum in November to create a town manager who would assume all code and statutory administrative duties currently assigned to the town supervisor.

e-mail: hmcneil@buffnews.com