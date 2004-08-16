ALIEN AND PREDATOR DO THE MONSTER MISHMASH

Resist the urge to leap out of your seat before the end credits roll on "Alien vs. Predator." The last shot is a hoot -- something you'll want to share with friends if only you wouldn't ruin their surprise.

It is one of the best sequel set-ups ever. But if that's the best thing to say about a film where the two greatest modern movie monsters face off against each other, then you're in trouble.

Ridley Scott's original 1979 "Alien" was a masterpiece. Dark and claustrophobic, the movie showed H.R. Giger's monster in flashes, saving the full, horrifying view until the film's end. We had never seen anything like it. It was 20 years before "Predator" introduced the massive alien warrior with the power to turn invisible.

Pitting these two against each other should have been a slam-dunk. But it doesn't even pass the "Herman Movie" test. Named in honor of my dad (his name isn't Herman, but we'll save that "Munsters"-inspired story), a Herman Movie is a bad film that is still, somehow, entertaining -- think films starring Charles Bronson or monsters spawned by radiation.

The first clue this would be disappointing was learning that Lance Henriksen, the only returning actor from the "Alien" films, was playing a new character. I don't care that they named him Charles Bishop Weyland, as a homage to his Bishop character in "Aliens," it's still misleading.

He plays a billionaire industrialist who assembles a team of beautiful experts (led by Sanaa Lathan and Raoul Bova) to investigate the discovery of an ancient pyramid 2,000 feet below the frozen Antarctic surface. What they find is nothing less than the secret of all civilization -- the answer to who really built the pyramids.

The experts get trapped inside the pyramid as it becomes a giant maze, shifting shape every 10 minutes and separating folks into little triangular nooks and crannies. It's visually stunning.

But then all the sci-fi mumbo-jumbo starts and it's pretty wacky even for mumbo-jumbo. Maybe this is the revisionist "Alien vs. Predator," since it doesn't fit with what we know about either species. Still, I held out hope -- until the beautiful environmentalist began to run in slow motion with a predator -- and then I was holding back the laughter.

James Cameron struck gold with "Aliens," creating one of the only great sequels in film history. It should have stopped there. Though "AVP" may not be as awful as "Alien 3," "Alien 4" or "Predator 2," it's not even a Herman Movie. That's pretty bad.

Movie review

"Alien vs. Predator"

* 1/2

Starring Sanaa Lathan, Lance Henriksen and Raoul Bova.

97 minutes. Rated PG-13.

The discovery of an ancient pyramid buried in Antarctica sends a team of scientists and adventurers to the frozen continent where they find two alien races battling. Opened Friday in area theaters.