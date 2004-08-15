GIAMBRA HELPED CREATE COUNTY'S FISCAL PROBLEMS

Erie County Executive Joel Giambra had a marvelous time spending millions from our tobacco settlement funds and reserves on unnecessary hires, furniture, automobiles and computer equipment, and he's blaming Medicaid for the county's fiscal woes?

If I ran my household budget the way Giambra runs the county, then I'd have a Cadillac, servants, nannies, a supercomputer, Kittinger furnishings, and, after the mortgage foreclosure, no house to put it all in. Oh, and I'd blame my problems on my insurance premiums.

Kathleen Connelly

East Aurora