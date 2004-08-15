CARTOONS INSULTING OF PRESIDENT BUSH

On August 4 The News printed a Toles cartoon in which you tolerated a thinly veiled description of President Bush as "inarticulate," "a maniac," "a hot-head," and "a nightmare." Toles followed the diatribe the next day with an imaginary conversation between the president and Vice President Cheney in which the president supposedly admits that he and the current administration are liars.

These cartoons cross the boundary from amusing political commentary to being offensive and borderline seditious.

I do not know the nature of The News' commitment to Mr. Toles and the Washington Post (or whatever syndicate distributes his tirades), but surely you are not contractually required to print blatant insults to the President of the United States! What has happened to your editorial judgment?

Willard C. Macfarland

Orchard Park